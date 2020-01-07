advertisement

HBO has signed a first look deal with Mark and Jay Duplass, which the network announced on Tuesday.

As part of the four-year contract, Duplass Brothers Productions will create original projects for film, television and digital media.

The deal extends a relationship between HBO and DBP, in which the duo created and produced the anthology “Room 104” and the dramedy “Togetherness” from 2015. Duplass Brothers Productions also produced the animated series “Animals”, which ran for three seasons. You were previously under an overall contract with HBO.

Also read: HBO ex-CEO Richard Plepler signs 5-year contract for Apple TV + Production

In addition to her work at HBO, Duplass Brothers Productions’ TV credits also include the Netflix documentaries “Wild Wild Country”, “Evil Genius” and “On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us” for HBO.

On the film side, the company’s recent productions include “The One I Love”, “Tangerine”, the “Creep” franchise, “Paddleton” and the upcoming “Horse Girl”.

Mark Duplass currently plays the lead in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV + and was recently featured in Fox News “Bombshell”, while Jay has appeared in all four seasons of “Transparent” from Amazon, which last fall marked its long musical finale celebrated.

The Duplass Brothers are represented by ICM Partners.

Variety first reported the news.

