New originals by filmmakers Luca Guadagnino and Derek Cianfrance as well as new seasons from “Westworld” and “Euphoria” mark a decisive year for HBO.

After surviving the end of “Game of Thrones” with lively new series like “Euphoria”, “Watchmen” and “His Dark Materials”, in addition to the well-watched new seasons of “Succession”, “Barry” and “Big” Little Lies ”, HBO is preparing for the first year after Westeros with a similar rush of exciting adjustments.

The latter point may be more important than ever, since 2020 is another milestone for HBO: the debut of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s all-in-one streaming platform, which bundles the various networks (and their programs) in one app. HBO Max will have its own originals, but HBO is still the crown jewel of the service (as these three meaningful letters just before “Max” show). Subscribing to the former Home Box Office is just like no other WarnerMedia network, and without the world’s # 1 show, it’s more difficult.

So what’s going to entice subscribers to add HBO (or HBO Max) to their ever-growing streaming library this year? 2020 offerings include “The Outsider”, a Stephen King adaptation of “The Night Of” creator Richard Price; “Avenue 5”, Armando Iannucci’s “Veep” episode; “The Undoing” with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman; “Bad Education”, HBO’s expensive acquisition of the TIFF film festival with Hugh Jackman; “Perry Mason” by producer Robert Downey Jr. and with “The Americans” veteran Matthew Rhys, and not to forget other originals by indie favorites Luca Guadagnino, Derek Cianfrance and Paolo Sorrentino. Meanwhile, many of the fans’ favorite shows are returning, none more important than the newly launched “Westworld” season 3, but additional entries such as “Euphoria” season 2, “Barry” season 3 and “Succession” season 3 cannot be underestimated.

Read on to see more HBO series for 2020, including a number of new and recurring shows, limited series, documentaries, films, and more. With House of Dragons not expected before at least 2021, this may not be the only year a Game of Thrones series is on the program – but it could be the most important year for HBO.

“The outsider”

Release date: Sunday, January 12th

Occupation: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Jeremy Bobb, Jason Bateman

authors: Richard Price (Showrunner), Dennis Lehane (Episodes 5 – 10)

directors: Jason Bateman, Andrew Bernstein and Igor Martinovic

Inspired by the 2018 Stephen King novel of the same name, “The Outsider” is a thriller in which investigators have to believe in the impossible. Ben Mendelsohn plays an Oklahoma detective named Ralph Anderson, who encounters a particularly brutal and confusing case that provides conflicting evidence. Eyewitnesses and DNA indicate that a local Little League coach (played by Jason Bateman) is guilty of the murder, but the irrefutable evidence takes him hundreds of miles from the scene – how did he do it? Did he do it? If not he, who? These typical murder mystery queries get supernatural answers in a traditional cop drama without this Stephen King twist.

“The New Pope”

Gianni Fiorito / HBO

Release date: Monday January 13th

Occupation: John Malkovich, Jude Law, Silvio Orlando

authors: Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Paolo Sorrentino returns with his second papal story, this time concentrating on the mysterious eyeliner-pope – also known as Sir John Brannox, played by John Malkovich. After the events of “The Young Pope” and to an even greater extent with the participation of Lenny Belardo (Jude Law), the new season with nine episodes focuses on finding a successor to Lenny’s Old Testament reign in addition to the political unrest connected with too far in swing in a new direction. If that sounds a bit stuffy, don’t be afraid: the teaser trailer that set the Internet on fire is not an advertising stunt: Lenny’s beach walk in a bikini is a current scene from season 2. Even if a new pope is in the spotlight, There is a lot of madness to see – including guest appearances by Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson (!).

“Avenue 5”

Alex Bailey / HBO

Release date: Sunday January 19th

Occupation: Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura

authors: Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Peter Fellows and Ian Martin

directors: Armando Iannucci, Natalie Bailey

After leaving Veep to shoot some films (including “The Death of Stalin” and the upcoming “Personal History of David Copperfield”), Armando Iannucci returns to HBO with a new comedy aboard a space cruise ship – a cruise ship back the stars for the stars if you like. Hugh Laurie (who has appeared as a guest star in several seasons of “Veep”) plays Captain Ryan Clark, a polite and familiar commanding officer of a ship designed to spoil the rich and famous. This already exhausting endeavor becomes all the more difficult as a swarm of technical Snafus forces Clark and his crew to solve problems they never thought they would face. An ambitious and new challenge for the politically minded creator, “Avenue 5”, should test Iannucci’s creativity in a similar way.

“The Conspiracy Against America”

Michele K. Short / HBO

Release date: Monday March 16

Occupation: Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro

authors: David Simon and Ed Burns

Director: Minkie Spiro

Based on the celebrated Philip Roth novel of the same name, “The Plot Against America” ​​is a six-part, limited series that takes place in an alternative American story. No, this is not a secret sequel to Watchmen, but if David Simon and Ed Burns wrote the episodes as screenplays, it is certainly just as political. Through the eyes of a Jewish working class family in New Jersey, The Plot Against America should draw many modern parallels for an attentive audience as they watch the political rise of populist and xenophobic Charles Lindbergh (Turturro) president and turn to fascism.

“Barry” season 3

Aaron Epstein / HBO

Release date: TBA (probably in spring)

Occupation: Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root

authors: Bill Hader, Alec Berg

directors: TBA

After the powerful first season of Bill Hader’s black comedy, there was talk of whether the second season of “Barry” was a good idea or not – after all, the first season was as perfect in itself, as Hader and co-creator Alec Berg FOLLOW ALSO ACCURATE IT? Three Emmy victories and three Golden Globe nominations later, no one asks the same question about Season 3. Instead, everyone just hopes Barry (Haders Hitman actor) is okay. After an haunting, well-constructed finale, the only impossibility for “Barry” is whether his leadership makes him appear alive. Bring on season 3.

“I know that so much is true”

Scott Gries / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA (probably in spring)

Occupation: Mark Ruffalo, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Kathryn Hahn, Rob Hübel, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots and John Procaccino

Writer: Derek Cianfrance

Director: Derek Cianfrance

In the event that Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and the Hulk weren’t enough ruff for your money, “I Know This Much Is True” shows the Oscar-nominated actor who plays two roles – and neither is a green, gigantic one CGI version of the star. Ruffalo plays Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who has paranoid schizophrenia and is debilitating due to his illness. Dominick, with the support of his larger family (including her mother, played by Melissa Leo), assists Thomas in a six-episode series based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel. According to the HBO, every episode is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance (“The Place Behind the Pines”, “Blue Valentine’s Day”). Together they form an “epic story of betrayal, willingness to sacrifice and forgiveness” that takes place against the backdrop of storytelling in the 20th century America. “

“Westworld” season 3

Release date: TBA (probably in spring 2020)

Occupation: Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, Vincent Cassel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Rodrigo Santoro and Tessa Thompson

authors: Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

directors: TBA

“A radical change” – that is how Jonathan Nolan described “Westworld”, the third season that does not primarily play in Westworld, the western amusement park of the Delos group. The new season of HBO goes into the real world (more specifically, a vision of Los Angeles), hoping that there will be a recovery of 2018 after the slump in the second semester, in which less critical praise and lower ratings than in Novice phenomenon has been recovered. There are also a lot of new actors, including Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and a robot buddy named George. Many original cast members, including Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, will also return, but this shortened eight-episode season could be both a restart in the middle of the series and an expansion. But die-hard fans shouldn’t get angry. Thandie Newton’s beloved Maeve is still in the park – and she’s fighting Nazis. For more information, see our regularly updated preview of the third season of “Westworld”.

“Bad education”

TIFF

Release date: TBA (probably in spring 2020)

Occupation: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney and Ray Romano

Writer: Mike Makowsky

Director: Cory Finley

After a record-breaking graduation from the Toronto International Film Festival last year, HBO is hoping for the fact-based film by director Cory Finley. Based on the true story of the biggest public school embezzlement scandal in American history, Bad Education offers the broad appeal – and critically acclaimed accomplishments – of Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, which HBO needs to take their expensive acquisition to a high rating bring and truckloads of awards. But the latter challenge is a difficult road these days. You have to go back to 2015 to find an HBO film that won the best television movie Emmy (“Bessie”), and you have to go back two years (to “Behind the Candelabra”) to find an HBO film, Emmy won one prize for his actors. The increasing competition from streaming services and limited series has made it difficult for TV films to reach maturity, but you’d better believe that HBO wants to end this trend this year.

“McMillions”

Release date: TBA (probably in spring 2020)

Manufacturer: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips

directors: James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte

Did you know that McDonalds’ Monopoly game – which you may have played between 1995 and 2000 – has been tampered with? During this five-year period, a former police officer who became a security guard cheated on his company superiors and all McDonalds company employees and took $ 24 million in stolen profits. that is, until he got caught. Producers Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips wrote “McMillions,” a HBO documentary that records the bizarre (and largely overlooked) scam that has affected millions of Hasbro-loving McDonalds customers. Hear the story of the cops, executives, lawyers, and perpetrators who lived before the film by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck came out.

“The Undo”

HBO

Release date: TBA (probably in spring 2020)

Occupation: Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez and Lily Rabe

Writer: David E. Kelley

Director: Susanne beer

The “Paddington” bad guys don’t meet for the highly anticipated “Paddington 3” – have we done it yet? – but for an HBO-limited series about a woman whose perfect life is suddenly … undone. Nicole Kidman plays Grace Sachs, a successful therapist who is about to publish her first novel, when a violent death after unwanted revelation brings revelation. Her husband (Hugh Grant) is no longer the supportive, loving man she once knew, and the public debacle forces Grace to follow the advice she gives to others. Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known” from 2014, “The Undoing” is the first HBO series by the author David E. Kelley since “Big Little Lies” and the continuation of “Bird Box” and “The Night Manager ”from director Susanne Bier. ”Expect this to be a big title for 2020.

“Euphoria” Season 2

HBO

Release date: TBA (probably in summer 2020)

Occupation: Zendaya, Hunter Shepherd, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud

Writer: Sam Levinson

Director: Sam Levinson

Season 2 details are rare in HBO’s lively teen drama, but viewers can expect at least one answer to be provided when season 2 arrives: What happened to Rue? Zendaya’s main character returned at the end of season one and her last moments were shown in an ambiguous, music video-like sequence that asked viewers what had actually happened. Some speculated that Rue had died; others that she always told the show from the afterlife; others are more concerned with the other characters, including Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). Given the show’s success, don’t expect too many answers before its debut – this makes waiting all the more exciting.

“Perry Mason”

Merrick Morton / HBO

Release date: TBA

Occupation: Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Julia Rylance, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Andrew Howard, Jefferson May, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor and Justin Kirk

authors: Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones (Showrunner)

directors: Among others Tim Van Patten

Based on the novels and short stories by Erle Stanley Gardner (and based on Raymond Burr’s television series from the 50s and 60s), “Perry Mason” is a top-class adaptation in a network that is known for (great) top-class profile adjustments. From “Watchmen” and “His Dark Materials” to “Angels in America” ​​to “Band of Brothers”, Los Angeles is the latest piece in a long line of star-studded and well-produced TV remodels – and The Foundation of “Perry Mason “is strong. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey act as executive producers, while Emmy winner Matthew Rhys settles in the lawyer of the same name. LA is booming as America struggles through the Great Depression. The Olympic Games are just around the corner and the film business serves as a delay for the masses. But Mason doesn’t care. He has to find out what happened to a child abduction that went very, very wrong, defend his client and save himself in the process.

