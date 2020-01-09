advertisement

HBO has recently broadcast a number of sports documentaries, from Momentum Generation to Diego Maradona to Any One Of Us. They aired Belichick & Saban and Well Groomed last month, and Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season in November. You have now announced another documentary to be broadcast in March in collaboration with Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films and Triple Threat TV. Women of Troy, “an insightful history of the historic and transcendent USC women’s basketball team of the 1980s.”

More information on this HBO release:

The film, directed by celebrated film director Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles, American Jihad) and produced by Triple Threat TV’s Gary Cohen, examines how the Trojans led by Cheryl Miller have changed women’s basketball forever , Pace style and superior athleticism on the way to winning successive national championships and ultimately influencing the founding of the WNBA. WOMEN OF TROY debuts Tuesday, March 10 (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET), exclusively on HBO, as the world of college basketball prepares to trigger the cyclone of the NCAA “March Madness” campaign.

advertisement

“Women’s basketball has evolved from a sport to a movement in recent decades,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports. “Cheryl Miller and her USC team have contributed significantly to the rise of women’s basketball, and her groundbreaking contribution deserves recognition and deeper reflection. We are delighted that filmmaker Alison Elwood has chosen to direct this revealing film. “

…“I’m always drawn to stories about pioneers and this is a typical example,” said Bill Simmons, founder of Ringer Films. “The impact of Cheryl’s USC teams was comparable to that of Julius Erving’s ABA. They chose a sport that wasn’t on the map, reinvented it, and paved the way for all the successes of women’s college basketball now listed. ” And Cheryl was just an icon. I am so excited that she finally gets it due in this film. “

“These women were pioneers whose talent and charisma opened up new opportunities for women in basketball and countless other jobs,” said Alison Ellwood, director of Women of Troy. “Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper and their teammates have left the game of the past behind and created the game we know and love today.”

The film is about the showdown in the 1983 NCAA championship between USC and incumbent champion Louisiana Tech and shows how the lives of the women involved have changed. He will also cover the rest of the USC run (which included two national titles and a visit to USC) at the White House, who were the first to receive the invitation, and what happened to the players involved afterwards.

It shows several important interviews, including with Miller (see above), Cooper, Paula and Pam McGee (all retired from USC), the Trojans Juliette Robinson and Rhonda Windham and the trainers Linda Sharp and Fred Williams. There is an extensive list of other numbers that have been questioned about the impact of these USC teams, including ESPN channels Doris Burke, Rebecca Lobo and Jackie MacMullan, coaches Sonja Hogg, Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey, Basketball Hall of Famers, Nancy Lieberman, Ann Meyers, Reggie Miller and the famous player Candace Parker.

Women of Troy is directed by Ellwood and edited by Ross Hockrow with producers Gary Cohen, Matt McDonald and Branson Wright, and executive producers Bill Simmons, Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein. It will premiere at HBO on Tuesday March 10th at 9pm. ET.

advertisement