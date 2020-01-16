advertisement

HBO Max has ordered the catering reality show “The Event” from restauranteur Wolfgang Puck in series.

In eight unwritten, hour-long episodes, the series, which comes from Puck and Renegade 83, will follow members of the Puck event catering team. Business secrets and creative development to plan the most exclusive parties in the world while sharing the passions and processes of a renowned event staff, ”said HBO Max.

“Wolfgang is one of the most accomplished cooks of our time and has been the restaurateur and caterer for decades for the biggest names and events in Hollywood and across the country,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV. “This series takes viewers into a world of opulence and luxury and shows the unpredictable challenges that he and his team are facing in holding the largest and most exclusive A-List events that we would all like to be invited to.”

“We are very excited to take a look behind the scenes of planning our most creative and complicated events with HBO Max subscribers,” said Puck.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, which is scheduled to start in May 2020.

“The Event” is produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe for Renegade 83. Other executive producers are Puck, Carl Schuster, Eamon Harrington and John Watkin.

