advertisement

HBO Max has ordered a three-part animated mini-series “Aquaman: King of Atlantis”, which is produced by James Wan for his Atomic Monster production company as an executive producer.

Wan made the live action film “Aquaman” in 2018 with Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman. He is also the director of the film’s sequel, which is scheduled for December 2022.

The new series is based on the DC character by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Each separate episode will have a discreet plot after the adventures of Aquaman, the protector of the deep.

advertisement

Also read: TNT renews ‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite’ by 2023 and WarnerMedia orders the second AEW series

“This DC property is a popular attraction with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max. “After Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office hit, we’re certain that” Aquaman: King of Atlantis ” will be an exciting addition to our already solid range of children’s and family programs. “

Here is the official description of HBO Max:

“The series begins with Aquaman’s first day at work as King of Atlantis and he has a lot of catching up to do. Fortunately, he has two royal advisors to support him – Vulko the Scholar and Mera the Aquatic Warrior Princess. Aquaman has to face the challenge and his Submit and prove to yourself that he is the right man when it comes to unscrupulous surface dwellers, elderly people from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow the trident! “

Also read: Lionsgate “spoke” to Jenji Kohan, the creator of “Weeds”, but she is still not part of the Starz Sequel series

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis” is produced by Wan, Atomic Monsters Michael Clear (“Annabelle Comes Home”), Rob Hackett (“Swamp Thing”) and Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!”) As executive producer. Victor Courtright (“ThunderCats Roar!”) And Marly Halpern-Graser (“Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) are co-showrunners and co-executive producers.

HBO Max an upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service. The debut is expected for May 2020.

Scarlett Johansson and 11 other stars who received two Oscar nominations for acting in the same year (photos)



1939: Fay Bainter In 1938, Fay Bainter was the first artist to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for “White Banners” and “Jezebel” in the same year. She won for the latter and was beaten by her “Jezebel” co-star Bette Davis in the “Lead” category.

1942: Teresa Wright The story repeats itself: Wright wins in the sub-category for “Mrs. Miniver”. But while her work as Ms. Lou Gehrig was recognized in “Pride of the Yankees”, she lost to her “Ms. Miniver” co-star Greer Garson for best actress.

(1945: Barry Fitzgerald Oddly enough, Fitzgerald was nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for “Going My Way”. He won in the last category while co-star Bing Crosby took home the main prize.

1983: Jessica Lange Jessica Lange won once more in the sub-category for “Tootsie”, but lost her offer as best actress for “Frances” to Meryl Streep for “Sophie’s Choice”.

1989: Sigourney Weaver For the first time, double diving was empty. Sigourney Weaver was nominated for Best Actress in “Gorillas in the Mist” with Dian Fossey (lost in “The Accused” against Jodie Foster) and a supporting actress for the boss in “Working Girl” (lost in “Geena Davis” against Geena Davis ). The accidental tourist “).

1993: Al Pacino Pacino won his first Oscar for his leading role in “Scent of a Woman”, but also a nomination for “Glengarry Glen Ross” (where he lost to Gene Hackman for “Unforgiven”).

1994: Holly Hunter Holly Hunter was one of two actresses who doubled their double in 1994 and won the best actress for “The Piano”. Her nomination for “The Firm” was overshadowed by her “piano” colleague Anna Paquin.

1994: Emma Thompson The British actress was recognized for both “The Remnants of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father” – but lost to the duo from “The Piano”.

2003: Julianne Moore Julianne Moore did a double for Todd Haynes’ drama “Far From Heaven” (loss to Nicole Kidman for “The Hours”) and for her supporting role in “The Hours” (loss to Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Chicago”). ).

2004: Jamie Foxx

The comedic actor won the Best Actor Award for the Ray Charles Biopic “Ray” and also managed to get a nomination for “Collateral” – although Morgan Freeman took home the trophy for “Million Dollar Baby”.

2008: Cate Blanchett

The Australian actress went empty-handed despite being nominated for Best Actress for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (Marion Cotillard won for “La Vie en Rose”) and a supporting actress for her version of Bob Dylan in “I’m Not” Home there “(Tilda Swinton won for” Michael Clayton “).

2020: Scarlett Johansson The last nomination is Johansson, who is known for her leading role in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and for her supporting role as a German mother from World War II in “Jojo Rabbit”.

Previous slide

Next slide

The star of “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” joins an elite club

advertisement