HBO Max placed “The Prince” with a series order, an animated series inspired by Gary Janetti’s satirical Instagram account “Family Guy”, which makes fun of the royal family through the eyes of Prince George, the young son of William and Kate , Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Janetti will star alongside Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, and Alan Cumming as George’s Butler Owen in the series, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

The series, whose production has not yet started, plays an important role in the royal family around “Megxit”. This refers to the recent decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to resign from their royal duties.

“We are very excited to bring the world Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can find out what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be fun, shocking, and surprisingly cute,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO max. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger screen than just a 1: 1 square.”

“I am thrilled to work at HBO Max and bring them another series about a family that is mercilessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti.

Here is the official description for “The Prince”.

“The Prince” is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, while mastering the trials and difficulties of a royal child. Before George Britannia rules, he will lay down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic portrayal of the English king’s future childhood from the prince’s perspective. Since his successor will not take place shortly, George will find his way as a young prince in modern times in every episode – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace via the Corgis Sea of ​​his family to elementary school with citizens. The prince also features remarkable characters in George’s life, such as his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth sister, Charlotte, his modern aunt Meghan, and Uncle Harry, his great-grandfather Philip. and – who can forget that – his Gan Gan Elizabeth. “

This is Janetti’s second project with HBO Max after the previously announced “Brad and Gary Go To …”, a travel documentary with Gary’s husband, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who is due to start production this year.

Janetti writes and produces for “The Prince”, which is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. You could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz, and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the Best New Artist award. Lawren / Flickr

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2018 Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019 According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

