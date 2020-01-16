advertisement

HBO Max commissioned a series of anthologies directed by Adam McKay (“Succession”, “The Big Short”) entitled “The Uninhabitable Earth”.

The series from Wiip is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ bestseller and the article of the same name from New York Magazine about the impending dangers of climate change such as rising sea levels, food shortages, refugee emergencies, climate wars and economic devastation.

McKay has recently signed a five-year television contract with HBO and HBO Max and is expected to write and direct the first episode.

According to HBO Max, the series will “consist of standalone fictional stories covering a wide range of genres and possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet.” Top directors and writers will be hired during the first season. to create together a provocative and entertaining series that triggers our discomfort with the sensitivity of our planet on the abyss. “

“Adam is one of the few artists who can deliver a pointed, effective message in a piece of great entertainment,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV. “I can’t wait to see what he does with this material because there is no more up-to-date and relevant message than a wake-up call on climate change and the growing impact on our lives.”

“I went out of my way to get this show up and running, and I’m very happy that HBO Max has taken on the commitment. Obviously, there is no such extensive and daunting issue,” said McKay.

“The Uninhabitable Earth” is by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (“Succession”) from Hyperobject Industries, Paul Lee (“Dickinson”) from Wiip and David Kaplan (“No Country for Old Men”) from Animal Kingdom (“It Comes” ) and Andrea Roa (“It comes at night”). Wallace-Wells will act as an advisory producer.

HBO Max is a new streaming service from WarnerMedia that is expected to be available in May 2020.

