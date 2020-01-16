advertisement

“Friends” will also be there for you – but can we assume that “Harry Potter” will apparate in church soon?

WarnerMedia executives unveiled new details on HBO Max on the TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, and made it clear that all of the old and current HBO content, along with a dizzying array of television shows and films by AT & T’s innumerable brands in the Service will be available.

WarnerMedia managers previously said HBO’s full library would be available when the streaming service was first released on HBO Max last October, but questions about current show access have followed the service – alongside the similar-sounding HBO, HBO Now and HBO will go – ever since. Kevin Riley, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey, and Michael Quigley, Executive Vice President for Content Acquisitions, took the stage to purify the air and discuss some of the shows that are exclusive to streaming Service Offered An option for subscribers to filter all non-HBO content.

advertisement

connected

connected

The exact release date of HBO Max in May is not yet known, but Aubrey gave some clues as to when some of his shows will premiere: Kaley Cuoco is currently shooting “Flight Attendant”, a thriller in which the flight attendant Cassandra Brown (Cuoco) alongside A dead body wakes up in a hotel in Dubai, and the series is expected to premiere in the summer. “Flight Attendant” is part of HBO Max’s original slate, which also includes Anna Kendrick’s “Love Life” and Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves”.

HBO Max executives found that Greg Berlanti’s “Green Lantern” series was still in its infancy, but teased them by showing the super villain Sinestro over several decades and concentrating on the story of how two Green Lanterns were created on Earth before they brought the story into space.

One project that is less certain is the rumored “Friends” reunion special, which Riley said was a “maybe.” The original “Friends” series will be available in the service at the start. While the original “Friends” series will be there for you, the “Harry Potter” film franchise won’t. WarnerMedia’s 2016 contract with NBCUniversal to grant the latter rights to the films is still in effect, though Riley has indicated that WarnerMedia would likely try to bring the franchise to HBO Max in the future.

Although HBO Max will debut with 10,000 hours of content, its launch will not affect WarnerMedia’s other services. HBO Now, HBO Go, Boomerang and DC Universe will continue to operate, and Riley has not announced that the previous two platforms will expire in the future – although all content from HBO Now and HBO Go will be available on HBO Max. An HBO Max subscription costs $ 14.99 a month and a cheaper AVOD option will be introduced about a year after the streaming service starts.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement