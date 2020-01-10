advertisement

HBO is in talks for a series adaptation of director Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed thriller “Parasite”, as TheWrap learned.

Bong would act as executive producer on the adaptation along with “succession” producer Adam McKay. Discussions are ongoing and the creative details have not yet been fully elaborated, including whether the potential project should be in English or Korean.

“Parasite” is an important award winner this season and has already received a number of important awards since winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year. At the Golden Globes on Sunday, where the “Parasite” was also awarded for director and screenplay, Bong took the statue home for the best foreign-language contribution.

The film focuses on four members of a poor family who sneak into the employment of a much wealthier family. Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin play the leading roles.

The adaptation comes from the studio behind the film, CJ Entertainment, McKays Hyperobject Industries and Kate Street Picture Company.

The project’s executive producers include Bong and McKay Dooho Choi from Kate Street; Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung from CJ Entertainment; and Kevin Messick from Hyperobject. Jerry Ko and Fred Lee from CJ Entertainment will act as co-executive producers.

