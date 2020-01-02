advertisement

HBO’s former CEO Richard Plepler has landed at Apple and has signed a five-year content production contract for Apple TV +.

Plepler’s newly founded production company Eden Productions will produce television series, documentaries and feature films for the newly founded streamer, the technology giant confirmed.

advertisement

TheWrap reported for the first time that Plepler was in talks with Apple in November.

Plepler left HBO last February when its new owner AT & T Time Warner converted to WarnerMedia. Plepler’s departure occurred when former NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt was installed on the same WarnerMedia lot that will launch its own streaming service, HBO Max, in May of next year.

Plepler’s contract with Apple means that he will supply one of his old company’s main competitors in the streaming area.

Plepler is one of the most important figures in the modern golden age of television. He had a thirteenth tenure at HBO and helped the network earn a whopping 160 Emmys and rise to the top of the industry. During Plepler’s tenure, HBO launched critically acclaimed hit series like “Game of Thrones” and “Veep”. He also accompanied the introduction of primetime originals to the Cinemax sister network and a successful entry into streaming with HBO Go and HBO Now.

The New York Times reported for the first time on the Plepler deal with Apple.

There’s more to come …

advertisement