HBO has released the trailer for “We Are The Dream”, a documentary film that records students who, inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attend the annual Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival.

The title of the series comes from King’s infamous speech, which was held for work and freedom in August 1963 during the March on Washington. The festival finale takes place every year in February, which is also National Black History Month.

Premiere of “We Are The Dream” on February 18, 2020.

The participants of all races can be seen in the trailer and convey inspiring messages such as: “We fight today, we fight tomorrow, but that doesn’t stop us feeling sorry.” And “It’s time to get up to hate.” The festival enables both individuals and group performances.

A description of the film is below:

Every year in Oakland, CA, hundreds of Grade 12-12 students attend the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, playing a mix of published and original poems and speeches. This documentary shows the months before the 40th annual festival, in which schools across the city send their best students to the competition. It is a portrait of passionate young people who speak on topics that interest them – social justice, immigration and more – and a community that celebrates them.

“We Are The Dream” is directed and produced by Amy Schatz. produced by Diane Kolyer; Executive produced by Mahershala Ali, his wife Amatus Sami-Karim, Mimi Valdés and Julie Anderson.

You can watch the trailer above and learn more about the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival.

Every black director nominated for an Oscar, from John Singleton to Spike Lee (photos)

Spike Lee was only the sixth black director to receive an Academy Award nomination for his work on “BlackKklansman”. So far, however, no black filmmaker has won in this category. Getty Images

John Singleton, “Boyz N the Hood” (1991) • Two years after Spike Lee was nominated for “Do the Right Thing,” John Singleton was the first African American to receive a Best Director nomination for his star-studded drama in South Central LA. This year Jonathan Demme won the award for “The Silence of the Lambs”. Getty Images

Lee Daniels, “Precious” (2009) • Eighteen years passed before a second African American filmmaker was recognized: Lee Daniels for his serious portrait of a young woman trying to overcome a childhood full of poverty and abuse. Kathryn Bigelow was the first director to win the Oscar for “The Hurt Locker”. Getty Images

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (2013) • British director Steve McQueen has received nine nominations, including one for his director. While the film won Best Film (and McQueen earned a statuette as a producer), he lost the director’s prize to “Gravity” filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. Getty Images

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (2016) • Jenkins’ underdog indie caused a big surprise and beat the leader “La La Land” for the title of “Best Film”. Damien Chazelle won the director’s prize for the modern musical. (Jenkins took home the statuette for the best adapted script.) Getty Images

Jordan Peele, “Disappear” (2017) • Peele became the last actor to become a filmmaker and was awarded the title of Best Director for his feature film debut. Peele won an Oscar for his original screenplay, but Guillermo del Toro was recognized as the best director for “The Shape of Water”. Getty Images

Spike Lee, “BlackKklansman” (2018) • Despite great recognition for films such as “Do the Right Thing” (1989) and “Malcolm X” (1992), the pioneer received his first nomination for the story of a black undercover story that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in his career. Getty Images

