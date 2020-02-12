advertisement

The success of the Korean best picture winner Parasite, the first foreign language film to receive the highest award at the Oscars of Monday, has already completely exceeded modern filmmaking. The film is one of the most important discussion points for 2020 today and a real cultural phenomenon, although it is unlikely that someone you know actually saw it. Admit it, you don’t have it, do you?

It would be easy to assume that a film like Parasite, like so many of the best picture winners before, would be something like a flash of pan. None of this means that this is a positive trend in pop culture, but you’ve only felt the past few decades of Best Picture winners how easy it is for them to instantly hide the wider community’s memory. Think of the artist. Think about the shape of the water. Hell, look at Green Book.

But it looks like the story Bong Joon-Ho has been planning for a while in Hollywood with the Korean director has brought Parasite to life in an American TV miniseries so vividly and charmingly.

Luckily, HBO will do this with Joon-Ho as the producer – which means that it is unlikely that we will be exposed to a bastardized American rip off of one of the great cinematic stories that have been told this decade. It is also believed that Adam McKay, the Oscar winner, producer and director of Vice, will take over the regency on the show.

Collider reports that HBO is in talks with Avengers star Mark Ruffalo to play the main role in the series, which the entertainment news broadcaster places emphasis on in the early planning stages. “There is currently no official casting – or even a finished script,” they clarified. However, when they turned to HBO, they confirmed that they were working on it.

“The Parasite-inspired HBO Limited series is in its early stages of development. Speculating on characters or casts is extremely premature,” said one statement, which means the characters and the show’s plot are likely to be slightly different are told of the concrete story in the film.

