HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The tragic death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant has shocked the country and has also been felt in our area.

Bryant is originally from Philadelphia and showed his skills in high school when he played for Lower Merion High School in 1995. His team lost in the state playoffs to Hazleton and the surrounding area

We spoke to two players and a coach who were on the sidelines for that match in 1995. They tell us that although Kobe Bryant was only a short part of their life, he will have an eternal impact.

Dozens of flowers, basketballs and tributes have been placed outside of Bryant Gymnasium at the Lower Merion High School in honor of former student and NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others during the weekend .

It is not only Bryant’s alma mater who feels the impact of his death – high schools in our area also hurt.

“He has certainly influenced many people. He has done a lot of good work. And he was just he seemed like a great guy, not that I knew him personally or anything. I really like the way he wore himself, was always with his children. He never really showed great frustration on the field. He always seemed like a stylish player and I have always admired that for him, “said Jeff Rush.

Jeff Rush played for Hazleton Area when the Kobe team played in the state playoffs in 1995 and the Cougars won an exciting game. Video from that game in 1995 may be grainy, but the memories of the players are vivid.

“He scored 33 points against us,” Rush recalled. “He probably could have scored much more, but he passed the ball. He gave the ball to his teammates. He gave them that chance and we are grateful for it because we were able to win the game.”

“He just looked like he was in the NBA,” said former Hazleton player Matt Scarcella. “He didn’t look like one of us. Physically he was just so much more dominant. He was bigger than everyone else. You could see he would have a huge and very, very bright future in the NBA, and that’s the first thing I have remember. “

Former Hazleton Area Cougars who played in that team say that beating Kobe Bryant was special, but what happened after the game is what stays with them.

“His father brought Kobe to the locker room, to our locker room in Hazleton Area for our players, and his father and Kobe made us walk around and shake our hands, so I remember shaking his father’s hand and Kobe’s hand shook. exciting, but none of us had any idea how great he would be, “Rush said.

“He was part of our lives for a while, but then became an icon in professional sports and it seemed like he was ready to move on and do other really great things for himself and his family. It’s just a tragedy. Really, “said Michael Joseph, who was an assistant coach in 1995.

After the Cougars defeated Lower Merion, they lost their chance of a Williamsport state title in the playoffs.

