Kevin Hayes scored a goal with 67 seconds remaining overtime when the visiting Philadelphia Flyers won a 2-1 win Sunday over the Anaheim Ducks.

After the second and third periods with no result, Hayes found himself on a rebound with a fast approaching attack and was able to beat Ducks goalie John Gibson for his 12th goal of the season off a pass. over by Jakub Voracek.

Flames goalkeeper Brian Elliott made 27 saves in the win, while Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks.

Anaheim overcame an offensive flurry of Flyers in the second period to keep the game tied 1-1. Philadelphia had a 14-5 lead on goal in that period, but failed to score. They enjoyed a 23-13 lead in the third period.

The Ducks had a key chance to get a 1-1 tie midway through the final period when they went to a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:10. Unable to get a clear shot on goal, for the most part, Jakob Silfverberg got a point-free opportunity as the two-man advantage was about to expire, but Elliott managed to stop the ball.

The Flyers are in the midst of a six-season road trip. They started their journey Saturday with a 6-1 loss to San Jose that ended their four-match winning streak. Anaheim was their second stop.

The Ducks never lost the lead – 1 – 0 after Erik Gudbranson’s defense scored 35 seconds into the game. Gudbranson threw two shots near the blue line with the second taking under Elliott’s wing and in goal for Gudbranson’s third of the season.

The Flyers tied the score at 1-1 midway through the first period on a Sean Couturier goal. Voracek fired a shot from the point that was saved by Gibson but was not searched. Couturier marked the comeback in goal for his 10th of the season.

It was the second meeting between the teams in a span of 13 days. The Flyers won a 4-1 victory in Philadelphia on Dec. 17 when goalkeeper Carter Hart made 40 saves. Couturier scored in that game as well.

