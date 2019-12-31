advertisement

Brandon Goodwin scored a career-high 21 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks return from an 18-point deficit to end their 10-game losing streak with a 101-93 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Goodwin, playing just his fifth game of the season on a two-way contract, shot 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point attempts and had six assists. His previous best was five points. Goodwin averaged 19.1 points for the G League’s Skyhawks College Park and had only managed five points in two games in the last week since activation.

Atlanta’s Alex Lennett added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 19, and rookie De’Andre Hunter scored 16.

“Brandon was great for us tonight,” Huerter said. “The way he played gave us strength.”

Orlando was led by Nikola Vucevic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, D.J. Augustin scored 17 and Jonathan Isaac had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams were without key players. The Hawks had lost the lead to Trae Young for the second straight game with a right foot twist and were without Jabari Parker for the third straight race due to a right shoulder injury. Orlando was missing Aaron Gordon, who strained left Achilles in a Saturday loss to Milwaukee.

The Hawks improved to 2-0 against the Magic.

Atlanta had not won since December 8 in Charlotte. Orlando has lost two in a row and eight of its past 11.

Both teams made 14 free throws, but the Falcons lost only three and the Magic lost 10.

Atlanta had a 25-21 lead after the first quarter, but Orlando outscored the Hawks 36-22 in the second quarter to take a 57-47 lead at the half.

The Falcons started off in the third quarter and tied the game at 72-72 in a John Collins basket with 33 seconds left, then regained the lead when Len closed the quarter with a drunken kick for a 74-72 lead to start the quarter. fourth.

Play games again on New Year’s Day in Washington. The Hawks are out until a Friday game in Boston.

