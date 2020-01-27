advertisement

NBA players honored the great Kobe Bryant in their own way after his tragic death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The teams deliberately started the game with a 24-second shot time and 8-second violations in homage to the former Los Angeles Lakers legend who wore number 8 to start his NBA career before starting in 2006 until 2007 the number 24 changed season until his retirement in 2016.

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, one of the league’s best young talents, honored his hero by wearing number 8 to start the game against the Washington Wizards before returning to his original number 11.

The tributes kept coming when several players in the league decided to honor Bryant with his signature sneakers.

PJ Tucker from Houston Rockets, also known as the undisputed sneaker king of the NBA, wrote “LOVE YOU KB24” on his Kobe 7.

Devin Booker, the star of Phoenix Suns, had “Be Legendary” on his Kobe 4-pair. These were the same words that Bryant wrote on the sneakers he gave him after playing against each other a few years ago.

San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and New Orleans Pelicans Guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, who also played for the Lakers, showed Bryant their respect through their shoes.

