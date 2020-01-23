advertisement

Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have both had to learn how to play without key players recently.

It could happen again on Friday, when the teams meet in Oklahoma City.

For the Thunder, center Steven Adams and junior striker Terrance Ferguson have recently emerged. Adams’ absence has been due to a leg injury he suffered early in Monday’s win in Houston. Creating his backup, Nerlens Noel, has been fighting a leg injury on and off since the beginning of the month.

Noel played in Wednesday’s win in Orlando but is still hampered by injury.

Without such depth in the middle, the Thunder had to rely on Mike Muscala regularly.

“Obviously when Steven is playing, he’s more of a guy around and so is the Nerlens,” Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul said. “Mike is a guy on the court, so when he plays, he’s great because he gives us another dynamic.”

Muscala hit all four attempts from behind the 3-point line in Wednesday’s win.

The Hawks could be without second-year point guard Trae Young on Friday.

Young, who entered the NBA’s top five in scoring (29.2 points per game) and assists (8.6) on Thursday, landed Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right-thigh contusion suffered in the loss Monday to Toronto.

Atlanta fell behind early, trailing by 21 points in the second quarter before slowly climbing back.

It was Atlanta’s first win without Young this season. The Hawks had lost each of the first three games he landed.

While Young has been such a focal point of offending Atlanta, either creating himself or facilitating for others, the Hawks had to figure out how to be successful without him against the Clippers.

“I hope this is a builder of the moment,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “I hope it’s an understanding of how we should play from start to finish.”

Young is listed as controversial for Friday’s game, though he did attend Thursday’s practice.

Young grew up in Norman, Okla., Just south of Oklahoma City.

In his only appearance in his state as a rookie, Young was just four of 15 from the field in a 15-point loss last season.

If Young does play, Ferguson’s status figures will increase. Ferguson has been an excellent surrounding defender this season, but he has missed the last three games for personal reasons and has lost nine games in all.

The Hawks announced Thursday that forward Chandler Parsons, who was involved in a Jan. 15 car crash that left him with a concussion and other injuries, was still in the first phase of league entanglement protocol and that Parsons would return home in California to continue his recovery

This is the first meeting of the season between the teams. They split the two games last season.

