The Atlanta Hawks will look like another team when they return home Sunday to host the New York Knicks.

The Hawks added a trio of new faces to the trade deadline and we hope newly acquired centers Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon are available. The status of Skal Labissiere, who has been out with a knee injury since December 28, is unclear.

None of the players Atlanta won in the trade deadline played Friday. The team was also without top scorer Trae Young (ankle), DeAndre’s Bembry (right wrist neuritis), Cam Reddish (concussion) and Bruno Fernando (left calf strain).

Helpdo help will be welcomed by the Hawks, who had just nine healthy players available in Friday’s 112-107 loss to Boston.

“We just have to play with effort, whether we’re short-handed or not,” Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter said after Friday’s game. “It’s just the kind of thing you have to do to make games together. We hope on Sunday that we can bring more people to court.”

The Knicks have a different look. They traded top scorer Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers in the trade deadline in exchange for swingman Maurice Harkless, a first-round pick and rights to Issuf Sanon, a 20-year point guard from Ukraine. Harkless could join the team in Atlanta.

New York has won four straight games, including a 95-92 win over Detroit on Saturday. Despite the turmoil in the organization – the team fired its president last week – the Knicks are still playing hard.

“Everybody knows we have a job to do,” New York rookie R.J. Barrett said. “We are still a team. We have yet to continue the pressure. We still have to play every night and do our jobs. “

Atlanta returned a large portion of its roster on the run.

Capela, along with injured veteran Nene (since he retired), came from Houston as part of a tricky four-team deal. Atlanta was upped by moving rarely used guard Evan Turner and a 2020 first-round pick that had been taken from Brooklyn. Capela averages 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds, but has lost in the last four games with a heel injury.

Dedmon, who played two seasons for the Hawks, came from Sacramento, along with two second-round picks in exchange for injured veteran Jabari Parker and center Alex Len. Labissiere, along with the cash, came from Portland in exchange for a costly second-round pick of 2024.

“It is a good feeling to go back to somewhere I am familiar with the coaching staff,” Dedmon told the Atlantic Journal-Constitution. “I am excited.”

The youngster is expected to return after missing Friday’s game. The point guard averaged 29.3 points, 9.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Young has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games. Forward John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds against the Celtics and posted a double-double in six straight games.

In Morris ‘view, the Knicks’ top scorers are Julius Randle, who had 17 against the Pistons on Saturday, and Barrett, who scored 27 against the Hawks in the first meeting in New York.

This will be the second time Atlanta and New York have played. The Knicks won their first competition 143-120 on Dec. 17, with the New Atlanta Network 42. Their last meeting will be March 11 in Atlanta.

