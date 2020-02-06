advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – After a dizzying 24 hours, the Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela and the rest of their new teammates gave an insight into the potential of their young core.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, struggled to recharge their 13th consecutive loss, and their best defender, Robert Covington, was already in his new city.

advertisement

Trae Young had 38 points and 11 assists, and John Collins added 27 points and 12 rebounds to take Atlanta past Minnesota 127-120 on Wednesday evening as both teams prepared for major roster changes.

Collins had his fifth consecutive double-double for the Hawks, who were preparing to add Capela and Nene from Houston as part of the 12-player four-team trade on Wednesday, which will also send Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota to the Rockets becomes.

The Hawks reportedly made another trade during the game. The team was unable to confirm details of the move reported.

“I was shocked,” said Young. “Of course I’m still in my second year. It’s the first time for me to experience a trade during a game. It’s new.”

The teams ended the long day by officially trading four teams after the game.

“I haven’t slept much in the last 24 hours,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who grew up near Covington after landing in Minnesota last season after sending angry Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. Covington arrived in Houston earlier in the day.

In a game with teams with 28 combined wins – not to mention Minnesota’s lengthy slip – this had a certain intrigue, although it wasn’t for the action on the pitch.

At halftime, the Hawks officially announced that they would forego Chandler Parsons to clear the way for Capela and Nene.

“Definitely a crazy night, at least during the day, when you look at our entire list and the events of the past 24 hours,” said Collins.

WOFUL WOLVES

In addition to losing their skid, the wolves also wavered before losing locker room personalities. Aside from Covington and Bell, the wolves also separated from Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh.

“These guys are big parts of the locker room and obviously changing a lot for us to lose everyone,” said Towns. “It changes the mood up here because we miss four great guys first, and four guys we all count on when it comes to energy.”

Minnesota is expected to receive Evan Turner from Atlanta and Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

Oh yes, there was a game too

Young and Collins had 20 and 15 points at halftime, respectively. Collins had a double-double in the middle of the third quarter, and Young had some impressive alley-ups for Collins.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 and Josh Okogie 23 to lead the Wolves, who made it a late 19-7 run game with too little, too late a bid. Cities finished with 21 points.

The wolves never led and struggled to recover from an early 14: 4 run at the end of the first quarter, where they had to catch up the rest of the way. Atlanta led with up to 21 points. You must have missed Covington, one of your better defenders since you arrived last season.

Towns ended a three-point game 1:25 to put Atlanta in seven, and Okogies Dunk 48.4 to play 122-117. Vince Carter hit a 3 pointer, Okogie missed a 3 and the Hawks shot the rest of the way free.

“At this point we will take the win,” said Hawks coach Llyod Pierce. “It’s a good team win, a good street win. There’s a lot of misfortune going on right now.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Pierce said Capela is unlikely to join the team on his current road trip. Young had his twelfth game with at least 30 points and 10 assists and thus secured the league lead. … PG Jeff Teague and G Treveon Graham have returned to Minnesota for the first time since they were traded in exchange for Allen Crabbe on January 16. Teague scored nine points and had an impressive block against Jordan McLaughlin during a quick break. … Bruno Fernando left the game with a tense left calf.

Timberwolves: The wolves allowed 23 points with 17 sales. Crabbe had two points against his old team.

NEXT

Hawks: Visit Boston on Friday.

Timberwolves: hosts the LA Clippers on Saturday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement