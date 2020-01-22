advertisement

A four-bedroom cliff house with 180-degree views of the Hawkesbury River is available on the market at prices ranging from $ 1,695,000 to $ 1,850,000.

The property, 1701 River Road, Lower Portland, also has a self-contained one-bedroom cottage that is perfect as a studio apartment or Airbnb rental.

The main house has a large open living area, two meter high ceilings and a master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

There is a modern kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, a glass back wall and a dining area accessible from the outside deck.

The ground floor of the house is large enough to be converted into an office or studio.

Cutcliffe Mulgrave agent Lisa Harris said the property was listed for the first time in 30 years after the current owner decided to move to the north coast of New South Wales.

She said the home would work well as an eco or yoga retreat, but also as a weekend home because of its proximity to Sydney.

“The house is absolutely immaculate and the hut and main house are stunning – you almost feel like you can touch the river,” she said.

“The owners built the house, ran a successful business from home and the family grew up there.

“There is a BBQ area on a cliff overlooking the river just a few steps from the house and from the end of the driveway you can cross the River Road and there is a lawn area where you can launch boats.”

