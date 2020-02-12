advertisement

Hawaii is one of the coolest vacation spots in the world. Even so, there are a few rules and one curse or two that you should avoid when implementing your Aloha strategy.

PELE’S CURSE Each year, the rangers of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Station receive thousands of letters from around the world to Queen Pelé – the goddess of the volcanoes and fire that she resides in Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater. The reason? Legend has it that Pele sees volcanic rock, black sand and pumice as her children and throws bad luck at those who remove anything from the islands. The letters often contain natural items that someone has taken with them, as well as letters asking for forgiveness. In short, don’t take anything that isn’t yours.

KNOW YOUR ALOHA AND MAHALO There are two important words you should know when you are in Hawaii – “Aloha” and “Mahalo”. Aloha has several meanings, but you can use it as your greeting and goodbye. After eating in a restaurant, serving in a shop, or receiving instructions, thank the person who supported you with a polite “Mahalo”.

AMAZING TRUTH I DISCOVERED IN HAWAII

advertisement

GET LEI If someone offers you a lei (pronounced “layman”), accept it. The practice of denial is an important part of Hawaiian history and tradition. Usually you will be presented with a bouquet of flowers as a symbol of affection, happiness, happiness and prosperity upon arrival or departure. Pregnant women receive a longer leu, which the mother wishes for a safe delivery at birth.

DON’T TAKE OFF YOUR LEI … YET Never take off a leu in the presence of the person who gave it to you – this is considered rude. Wait until you are alone and then remove it.

Honor the hula You’ve seen her hips twist on the dashboard of cars and in every old Hawaiian film, but there is so much more to know about this spiritual dance. The hula is a dance that connects the native Hawaiians with their country and their gods. When you see the hula, don’t be afraid to get up and join in!

RESPECT THE AINA The Hawaiians take environmental protection very seriously because the country is vital to their culture and resources. If you have garbage, make sure you dispose of it properly, and if you see garbage, throw it in the trash can.

HANG LOS When you see this gesture, you return it. The shaka is often referred to as a “hang loose” sign. It is believed to come from surfers, but today everyone will use the Shaka. If someone leaves you in traffic? Give them a shaka. When someone congratulates your Hawaiian shirt? Give them a shaka.

NO ROCK STACKING Whatever you do, don’t stack stones – especially no volcanic stones. Changing the natural environment of the Hawaiian landscape is a violation of federal law. Those who stack stones in places like Volcanoes National Park could be punished with an offense punishable by up to six months in prison and a $ 5,000 fine.

THE HAWAII TIP NO. 1 I DID NOT Obey

RESPECT THE KUPUNA Hawaiians have the greatest respect for their kupuna (elders). Keep the door open for seniors, let them enter a room in front of you, and if you arrive by public transport, you can offer them your place.

AND RESPECT THE SPAM Don’t express your disgust for spam too loud, the locals love it. The famous meat-in-a-can is usually served in convenience stores and has been the Hawaiian snack since World War II. It’s best to order a spam musubi in a Japanese restaurant – a grilled spam slice that is served on rice and wrapped in seaweed.

Local delicacies When in town, eat like a local: get a plate of Hawaiian food. Order a scoop of rice with laulau (smoked meat, usually pork, cooked underground and wrapped in taro leaves). Grab a sack – the Hawaiian version of sashimi. Throw some lomi-lomi salmon into the mixture (raw salmon with salt and diced tomatoes, onions, and chilli). And don’t forget a bunch of poi – a Hawaiian staple made from taro roots.

THE HAWAII BRUNCH FOR WHICH IT IS WORTH TO SET UP

CHECK BEFORE HIKING Just because you’ve seen “influencers” wandering spectacularly somewhere on social media doesn’t mean that it’s legal. Some grammatical hikes like the stairway to heaven are not legal and, more importantly, dangerous and involve entering private land.

RIDE WITH ALOHA Unlike other countries, Hawaii’s residents move at their own pace. They don’t honk, the fastest speed is 90 km / h and they always give other drivers the right immediately. This is called “driving with Aloha”.

KEEP FREE FROM NAVY LIFE As adorable as sea turtles may be, do not approach them. If you see humpback whales, turtles, monk seals and other species of endangered marine life, keep your distance. They are protected by the state and it is illegal and harmful to touch or disturb them.

advertisement