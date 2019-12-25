advertisement

Cail McDonald and wide receiver Nick Mardner connected on a 24-yard attack with 1:17 left to set up the Rainbow Warriors in a 38-34 win over BYU at the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday night in Honolulu.

After being shut out for the entire second half, the Rainbow Warriors (10-5) took over their 14-yard line with 2:01 left in the game. Four plays and 86 yards later, Hawaii scored the game-winner, beating BYU (7-6) for the second time in the past 13 tries.

BYU had one last chance, but Khoury Bethley came up with his second interception of the game to ice the victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

McDonald completed 28 of 46 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns. He also competed for a result.

His BYU counterpart, Zach Wilson, completed 24 of 40 attempts for 274 yards without a hitch in the air. Wilson ran for two notes but also had a costly mistake as he was getting ready to cross the goal line.

The game was a tale of two halves with teams intertwining for 55 points and more than 600 yards in the first half.

Hawaii hit first with McDonald driving the Rainbow Warriors 82 yards in 10 appearances. McDonald connected with Jared Smart from 7 yards out.

Four games later, Bethley intercepted a Wilson pass to set the second score. McDonald soon found Smart for a touchdown of 40 yards and a 14-0 Hawaii lead.

The Cougars got on board with Lopini Katoa diving from the 1-yard line to intercept a 10-game, 73-yard drive.

Hawaii responded by disqualifying McDonald from an outside yard to increase the Water Warriors 21-7.

Not to be outdone, on future ownership of BYU, Wilson pulled his way to a 1-yard hurdle, reducing the Cougars deficit to 21-14.

Hawaii’s Ryan Meskell faced a 46-yard field goal with 5:50 left, but both offenses were not fully completed.

After BYU’s Micah Simon ran for an 11-yard TD, McDonald threw his third pass in the first half of the first half, tying Jason-Matthew Sharsh with 1:16 left in the first half for a lead. 31-21.

A 38-yard field goal with Jake Oldroyd’s yard drew the Cougars to 31-24 on interception.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Wilson early in the third quarter and a 20-yard field goal by Oldroyd in the first minute of the fourth quarter gave BYU a lead it held up for the final 77 seconds.

