advertisement

For Hawaii Five-0, season 10, Ian Anthony Dale apparently wanted to play more than just a tortured version of Adam that crosses the line between good and evil. He also wanted to take on more responsibility behind the scenes!

There’s a chance you’ve heard that Dale directed an episode of the series for the first time this season – now we can tell you that episode will air on February 7th and will serve as the season’s 15th episode. It’s also an episode co-written by Chi McBride that makes it all more of a community matter. Interestingly, this is an episode that may also contain some great stories for Grover and Adam. When it comes to the former, he has to deal with a deeply personal case. It may turn out that Adam is one of the few characters who can save the day.

Would you like to know a few details on this topic now? Then be sure to watch the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10, episode 15.

advertisement

When Grover’s niece Siobhan (Nia Holloway) has disappeared from the police academy and it is discovered that her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, February 7 (9:00 a.m. 10 a.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.

(“He waha kou o ka he” is Hawaiian for “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”)

Doesn’t this episode sound exciting? It is not clear how some of the characters will flow into the story, but we are sure that in some form they will find a way to feel their presence. This could also be the first of many episodes directed by Dale depending on whether we have season 11. We know that Alex O’Loughlin has already assumed this responsibility several times.

Similar news – Learn more about Hawaii Five-0, including a broader look ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Hawaii Five-0, Season 10, Episode 15?

Share this now in the comments below! Also, remember to stay here for more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

advertisement