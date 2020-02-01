advertisement

Would you like to know what’s next for Hawaii Five-0, Season 10, Episode 15, next week? For starters, this could be an opportunity to once and for all find out where some of Adam’s loyalties are now. We already know that he is in a difficult situation. The Yakuza wants him to do what he can to infiltrate Five-0 and report.

So can he find a way to help someone in need? This will be a central discussion point for this episode, which will also be of great importance for star Ian Anthony Dale. After all, he gets the chance to take on the role of the director! (Chi McBride is also a co-writer of the part he’s done more of in recent years.)

CarterMatt includes the full roundup of Hawaii Five-0 season 10, episode 15, with more information about upcoming tasks:

When Grover’s niece Siobhan (Nia Holloway) has disappeared from the police academy and it is discovered that her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam could be her only hope of rescue HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, February 7 (9:00 a.m. 10 a.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.

(“He waha kou o ka he” is Hawaiian for “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”)

This is one of those stories that, at least for some key characters, could turn out to be variable – we don’t want Grover to lose someone near him, but we still hope that everything will be fine. Would Hawaii Five-0 really take a family member away from the boy? The worrying thing here is that depending on what Grover finds out about Adam in this story, it could drive some kind of wedge between the two. It is difficult to know if he can recover from it.

