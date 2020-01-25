advertisement

It took a long time, but last night CBS finally released the first Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14 promo. It is one that perfectly signals the type of despair in which Danny Williams follows a life-threatening situation in which he finds himself.

If you look below, you can get a glimpse of what we’re talking about. After all, Scott Caan’s character believes he has found someone who is absolutely perfect for him, and Steve even advises him not to miss “this very rare opportunity”. At the same time, we think there is love. Steve wants his friend to be happy and this is an opportunity to pursue that.

Unfortunately, in the middle of an apparently lying ride, everything falls apart and there is a car accident. This leaves Danny and the new woman stranded in his life and separated from almost everyone else who is important to them. It remains to be seen whether the two will be able to get out of this situation – this could be a test of Danny’s resilience or Five-0’s efforts to help them. It is also possible that the team is a bit understaffed here because Junior may still be depleted from the reserves.

In this episode, expect one of Caan’s best performances this season, and of course we also ask ourselves: Why did this accident happen in the first place? Is that something personal or just a coincidence? If the other car in the accident just drove away from the scene, it’s more likely that it was someone who deliberately chased Danny, and that’s the bottom line of it. (At least the photo above suggests that Danny’s new love interest after the accident still exists – there is still hope that she can fix it.)

