The new episode of Hawaii Five-0 on Friday night is partly about romance … or at least that’s what happened to Danny Williams at the beginning.

In the preview below, you can get a glimpse of Scott Caan’s character when he spends time with someone who might be special to him. At least that’s what he thinks when he tells Steve about her for the first time. He met them during his free time and they spend some time together on one of his days off. This leads to a humorous moment when McGarrett tells him to stop talking to him immediately. Why? He humorously recognizes that these moments are rare for Danny. He has an opportunity here that he shouldn’t lose.

The unfortunate news for Danny is that his attempts to play romance here will potentially stall, and possibly more than anything else he says. A shocking turnaround will leave him and this new woman stranded and forced to find a way to survive. It is a dangerous situation for him, but also something that we absolutely want to see researched.

There are a few other important story threads that are valued by this quick look, one of the most notable of which is learning a thing or two more about the state of affairs related to Eddie. McGarrett will raise some concerns that his dog is suffering from PTSD after a street incident. It will lead him to see a veterinarian to see if anything can be done. We imagine that this is one of the most emotional storylines of the season, but at the same time, it’s a pretty important one. We think Eddie will be fine in the end, but we think this story is an indication of the courage that animals have in Eddie’s position – and the care needed to properly care for them afterwards.

