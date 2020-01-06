advertisement

You can’t beat a good cup draw. While the Champions League has overtaken other competitions in this particular facet of the game, the FA Cup version still has a bit of magic behind it.

There is nothing better than playing a big derby game or a potential giant murder unexpectedly, and we’re always looking forward to watching the draw for every round on TV. Half the force of the FA Cup is, of course, that you don’t know exactly which team was taken out of the pot.

Unlike in the Champions League, where the names are simply pulled out of the hat, the English competition has a more complicated system. Each team is assigned a number, which is then drawn against another number. It makes us guess a few more seconds, even after the balls have been uncovered.

But have you ever wondered how these numbers were assigned? Well, don’t be surprised anymore.

BBC presenter Mark Chapman went on Twitter to show how teams get their numbers, and it’s actually pretty easy.

The numbers are assigned in the order in which the ties were pulled in the previous round.

For example, Leicester City against Wigan was the first game to be drawn for the third round, so Leicester’s winners were number one for the fourth round.

Simples.

The process differs slightly for the first round draw. Since no teams come from a previous round of the competition, each team is sorted alphabetically. Accrington Stanley was number one that year and so on.

We’re not sure why they don’t just switch to a simpler system, but I assume it’s all in the tradition of the cup.

In both cases, the fourth round draw will take place before today’s clash between Arsenal and Leeds United, who share number 28 of the draw.

