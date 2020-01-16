advertisement

Someone laughed at me because when he praised a job I had done, I distracted the compliment by muttering, “Yeah, I was really lucky.”

“Oh, luck did all the work, right?” He asked.

He had overcome my fraud syndrome. This is the belief that people are wrong when they think about you well, that what you have achieved really has little to do with your own efforts and that one day the world might find out what you really are and yours Tearing mask will go away.

I have the impression that fraud syndrome has become so common that most of those present in a room full of people believe that they are fraudulent in one way or another. This is important when it stimulates people’s fear, as I think for some, which can be bad for both physical and mental health. At an extreme level, sufferers can get pretty tortured by devaluing all the things that actually do them well.

I just accept that I don’t care if I fully believe in other people’s praise

My own attitude towards fraud syndrome is to accept it as a peculiarity of my personality. If you praise something I’ve done these days, thank you very much.

Yes, when you are finished speaking, my brain has determined that you have made a mistake and that you are seeing something that is not there. Fraud syndrome is automatic. The good thing is, I don’t care. I don’t go around thinking fearfully, “Oh my god, I’m such a cheater, I should be ashamed.”

I just accept that I don’t care if I fully believe in other people’s praise. I’ll never find out, so I won’t worry.

Two ways led me to this point and they could help other fraudsters. One of them is my belief that everything I have is a combination of self and circumstances. Circumstances include what other people do, including fairly random events. For example, someone has to do something and you happen to be in sight to get the job. You can at least show yourself the honor of being in the direction in which you could be seen.

The other way was through the world of work that cheating is not the least unusual. After spending much of my career in journalism, I had the privilege of being surrounded by many co-actors and poseurs and learning that we scammers aren’t that bad after all. But it’s not just journalists (who do it in more style, however) – no matter what business you are in, I invite you to open your eyes to the amount of posturing and arm-chasing that occurs in every workplace in the world Year the country takes place.

Do I want to be cured of fraud syndrome? Well, I really want to be a Trumpian character who takes uncritical praise

You will then feel less alone.

Impostor syndrome can reflect a profound truth. The concept of “not-self” is the foundation of Buddhist psychology. I have never read a satisfactory explanation of the not-self, but it seems to mean that each of us is a product of a number of conditions: conception, birth, weather, parenting modes, ideologies, the things we do, the things that are done to us etc. These conditions change constantly. For example, your self today might have very different views on social issues than it did twenty years ago or in twenty years. In other words, we are all cheaters.

Do I want to be cured of fraud syndrome? Now, do I really want to be a Trumpian character who uncritically takes praise and walks around beating his own drum? No thanks. And how would the world survive if we all got rid of our fraud syndrome and moved like billions of mini-trumps?

As far as the possibility of a remedy is concerned, I think defrauding syndrome is like a delay: nobody knows how to cure it.

So relax and accept it, go out there and deliver your lines, and when the audience applaud, bow.

Padraig O’Morain (@PadraigOMorain) is accredited by the Irish Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy. His latest book is Daily Calm. His daily reminder of mindfulness is free via email (pomorain@yahoo.com).

