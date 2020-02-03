advertisement

In January 2020, Snopes readers inquired about a meme that had been circulating on Facebook since July 2019:

The meme presented three claims, which we unpack below:

advertisement

Tuition assistance

The meme posted above did not specify a specific state or branch of government, implying that all Democrats were responsible for the actions in question; However, the first claim in the same (“Democrats killed a bill for tuition assistance for the children of veterans killed in action”) was similar to the one we noted “True” in April 2019 with regard to New York State.

And with regard to this bill, “killed”, as the meme says, is a strong word in this context, given that similar legislation was still listed as in committee and could come into force on April 1, 2020 , at the time of writing. However, it is true that in 2019, Democrats on a committee of the New York State Assembly voted to block a bill extending the tuition assistance program of the State covering the so-called “Gold Star” families, defined as immediate relatives of soldiers who “lost their lives”. during hostilities, following an international terrorist attack or in certain other circumstances. The bill proposed to offer “free tuition fees” not only to Gold Star families but also to families dependent on soldiers who died while carrying out official military duties. .

To be clear: the stalled bill proposed to expand the state’s Military Recognition and Incentive Scholarship (MERIT) program to include family members of those killed or disabled in other situations than fighting. The MERIT program already provides tuition and other assistance to the family members of military personnel killed or disabled while participating in (or training) in hostilities.

In other words, the children of a person “killed in action”, as the same says, would appear to be eligible for the existing tuition assistance program. The proposed extension of funding would also have covered family members who were killed or disabled while not in combat.

It should be noted why the Democrats stopped the bill. According to Newsday:

Democrats have said they do not support the Republican proposal because it was released after lawmakers passed the state’s $ 175 billion budget on April 1 (2019), which means it doesn would have no source of funding even if promulgated.

Democratic lawmakers have said their college aid proposal will take effect on April 1, 2020, presumably giving lawmakers time to include additional spending on military family scholarships in next year’s budget.

Unwilling to wait, Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on April 17, 2019 a plan to immediately provide tuition assistance to the family members of all New York service members who were killed while ‘they were performing official duties, effectively providing a stop – until the new legislation came into force in 2020.

So while the Democrats effectively blocked a tuition assistance bill for military families who were killed or disabled outside of the fighting, this only applied to New York State and one Tuition assistance remained available to military families who were killed or disabled during their service. .

On education

The second allegation (“… THEN APPROVED subsidizing education and health care for illegal immigrants”) was similar, in part, to that which we classified as “Mixture” in February 2019.

As noted earlier, New York’s DREAM law (not to be confused with proposed federal legislation of the same name) allows undocumented high school students to qualify for tuition assistance at public universities and community colleges.

Again, this legislation only applied to New York State.

On health care

It is true that some Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) benefits have been extended, with various conditions and exceptions, to immigrants of varying status in a few states, including New York.

While the idea of ​​promising health care to “undocumented” immigrants has certainly received support from Democratic presidential candidates before the 2020 elections, it is not a national advantage, as the meme may suggest.

Finally, it should be noted that the order of events presented in the same is misleading, as the New York State DREAM Act was passed before the tuition bill.

Given the kernels of truth presented in this simplified and misleading global presentation, we classify this statement as “Mixture”.

advertisement