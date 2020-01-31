advertisement

On January 27, 2020, conservative political commentator Paul Sperry posted an inaccurate tweet in which he claimed that the three major broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC had all “masked” the defense coverage of the former Attorney General of the Florida Pam Bondi against US President Donald Trump in his ongoing removal trial from the United States Senate. Bondi is now part of Trump’s legal defense team.

Sperry’s statement is clearly false. The three networks covered Bondi’s speech on January 27, 2020, and what she claimed to be the wrongdoing by the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, who was a member of the firm’s board of directors. from 2014 to 2019.

Although neither Biden has been charged with crime, the role of young Biden on the board of directors of Burisma has remained a subject of discussion for defenders of Trump, who is accused of having attempted to extort the president Ukrainian by withholding crucial military aid in exchange for damaging information on the Bidens.

Trump has been removed from the U.S. House of Representatives for two indictments: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

