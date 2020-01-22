advertisement

The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released this year and will “be a lot more scary than the first season”.

With The Turning released this week in Irish cinemas, fans of The Haunting of Hill House will get a taste of the sequel to Mike Flanagan’s popular Netflix series.

Why?

Well, both The Turning and The Haunting of Bly Manor (the upcoming sequel to Hill House) are adaptations of The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

In The Haunting of Bly Manor, the story of Christmas Eve takes place as a group of friends gather to tell ghost stories. One of the guests, a man named Douglas, tells the story of two children (Flora and Miles) and their governess (played by You Star Victoria Pedretti).

The governess is hired by a man who takes care of his young niece and nephew after the death of her parents. However, both children are strangely distant and strangely quiet.

The children also live in a creepy estate and are often haunted by a mysterious evil. With growing horror, the helpless governess realizes that these devilish ghouls want the children who are dragged into the dark for unknown reasons.

The show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, previously said that “The Haunting of Bly Manor” will be pretty wild and it will be incredibly scary for people who are not familiar with his (James) work. I think it’s a lot more scary than season one, so I’m very excited about it. “

These thoughts are shared by his main actress.

In The Haunting of Bly Manor, Pedretti will play the governess and during a recent interview with Nylon, she said things will be more intense than what the audience experienced during The Haunting of Hill House.

“I am very excited about it. In some ways it is more intense than in season one. It is very special. Even if it is the second season of a show I have been to before, almost everything is different,” she said ,

The production of The Haunting of Bly Manor is almost complete and alongside Pedretti, Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen play the leading role. Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker (all of these actors appeared in The Haunting of Hill House, but they will play new characters in this role).

Other cast members include Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve, Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

Ciaran Foy (Eli, Sinister 2), Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Cargo), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song) and Axelle Carolyn (Halloween stories, Grim Grinning Ghost) will lead all episodes.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to appear on Netflix over the Halloween season.

We can hardly wait.

We are returning to Vancouver to end THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR and start the MIDNIGHT MASS. The year 2020 is just around the corner and there’s a hell of a lot going on … I can’t wait to show you what we’re up to.

– Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 4, 2020

