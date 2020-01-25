advertisement

It’s a new school, but the same goals for outstanding wrestler AJ Tamburrino from Hatboro-Horsham.

HORSHAM – He dealt with it once and then had to deal with it a second time.

Fortunately, he accepted both.

“There was nothing I could do about it,” said AJ Tamburrino, a senior wrestler at Hatboro-Horsham. “I’m just glad it didn’t happen again last year and hope it didn’t happen to me this year.”

What Tamburrino means is the losing streak in the postseason as a newcomer and in the second year.

Tamburrino is one of the state’s top £ 152 wrestlers and was ranked 3A in Hershey last season.

In his first season, however, Tamburrino missed out on qualifying for the state and as a second child, he had to miss the rest of the postseason due to an illness after winning a section title.

“If I hadn’t made it last year, it would probably have driven me crazy,” said Tamburrino. “Getting the chance to go to the States and finish third was really good for my self-confidence and gave me some experience in wrestling. These things will help me a lot if I can do it again this season. “

If he does, and if nothing extraordinary happens (again), he should. And he will do it in a different undershirt.

Tamburrino moved to Hatboro-Horsham for his final season after three years of wrestling with William Tennent.

First, Tamburrino was declared ineligible for post-season transfers due to a first district decision. However, his case was contested and reversed at the PIAA so that he could run from start to finish.

“If the appeal had been denied, I would have been very disappointed and should have made the Escape The Rock tournament (last weekend in Council Rock South) my state tournament,” said Tamburrino. “Of course I’m glad that this didn’t happen. I’m really looking forward to going back to the States and winning a state title.”

To achieve this at 152, Tamburrino will likely have to leave Council Rock North’s senior Cam Robinson, who was runner-up to the PIAA in 2019 and set a 5-0 record against Tamburrino.

“Cam is really good and I’ve never hit him,” said Tamburrino. “We’ll probably see each other at tournaments in districts and regions, and maybe even in states, and I just have to be ready.”

“He’s going to the state of Iowa and I’m going to the Naval Academy. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we meet in college too.”

College matchups are at least a year away. The postseason starts in less than a month.

“AJ just works and works and works to improve everything about his wrestling,” said Hatboro Horsham coach Trent Mongillo. “We try to identify the things that can help him and he is only very coachable and willing to try something else that makes him better.

“He will be ready for the tournaments and we expect big things from him. He is a student of sports and is always looking for ways to do so much better.”

