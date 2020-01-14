advertisement

Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland’s last hat trick saw the record book dust off at Tannadice.

The Scottish International’s hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday was goals 22, 23 and 24 for the Tangerines.

Shankland has already exceeded some notable totals reached by the names of stars in the past.

Former Tannadice captain Jon Daly found the net 22 times in 2011-12, while famed Swedish shooter Kjell Olofsson scored 23 goals in 97-98.

Shankland’s new goal is the 28 achieved by clinical finisher Iain Ferguson in 1986-87, the season when the Tangerines reached the Uefa Cup final.

With 15 league games and the William Hill Scottish Cup coming up – United will face Hibs at Tannadice on Sunday – there are plenty of opportunities for former Ayr leader to cross the Ferguson line.

United’s best all-time score in a single season belongs to legendary forward Johnny Coyle, who scored no less than 43 times in the 1955-56 season.

Coyle then tried decently to break his own record the following year, but could “only” manage 38.

Remarkably, Shankland’s club-level score rate was higher last season when he was at Ayr than the latter.

After 24 appearances in all competitions for honest men – the same number as now for United – the striker had scored 28 goals and would finish the campaign with 34.

