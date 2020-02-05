advertisement

It is better not to put Kareem Hunt in a situation similar to his arrest during a traffic disruption last month if he wants to continue his football career with the Browns.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam met in Berea on February 5 after a press conference with reporters in which Andrew Berry was introduced as general manager. Haslam has made it very clear that he will be dissatisfied with Hunt, who will be an unrestricted free agent if he does not sign an extension before the start of league year 2020 on March 18.

On Interstate 90, Hunt was approved by the Rocky River police on January 21 for driving 77 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. Not a big deal, but the police who searched his car found marijuana and an unsealed container of vodka in a backpack in the back seat. Hunt told the cop that he would not have passed a drug test if it had been tested at that moment. Hunt was not arrested for marijuana or vodka.

Cleveland Browns, who runs Kareem Hunt back, walks on the field at halftime of a game in November 2019 in Cleveland. Hunt was headed to Rocky River for a traffic violation on January 21, 2020, and during the break, police found marijuana in his vehicle.

“It is not a good thing,” Haslam said bluntly. “Kareem knows that he has to do better. Kevin (head coach Kevin Stefanski) and Andrew have spoken to him about it and I’ll just leave it at that. What he did is not acceptable; he has to do it better.”

The Browns already gave Hunt a second chance when they signed him in February 2019 after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on November 30, 2018. A video surfaced that day in which he pushed and kicked a woman in February 2018.The NFL suspended the former South High for the first eight games of 2019 with the Browns for this incident.

Dealing with distractions from Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt “is part of the gig” as head coach, says Kevin Stefanski. He says he wants Hunt and Beckham on the #Browns in 2020. pic.twitter.com/JNRI0PAAUw

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) February 5, 2020

Police video and audio from the January 21 arrest for speeding up conquests Hunt complained that he should have played with the Chiefs for the Super Bowl.

Haslam was asked if the Browns wanted to keep Hunt after this last incident.

“If Kareem follows the expectations we have placed on him,” said Haslam. “We have and will work closely with Kareem. But he knows that our expectations are higher than what he showed a week or two ago. “

The Hunt incident was the second that Stefanski has had to deal with since he was appointed Browns head coach on January 12, which has nothing to do with what’s going on on the soccer field. The first to fade compared to what Hunt was doing was long receiver Odell Beckham, who hit a security guard in the victorious locker room of the LSU after the NCAA championship game in New Orleans on January 13. An arrest warrant for Beckham was issued three days later.

“This is the appearance (as head coach),” said Stefanski after Haslam spoke. “We have expectations of our players. We will interpret them as soon as we have brought everyone back here. April 6th. I will speak to our players very directly about what we expect them to do outside of the field.

“… I definitely want Kareem and Odell to be here this year. These are players that I believe in. These are two different situations. To summarize, I would put them together with all of our players. There are standards that we set and we will ask them to adhere to them. “

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl player at the Giants, scored 74 passes for 1,035 yards in 2019 and four touchdowns for the Browns.

Hunt, the NFL leader with 1,327 yards at the Chiefs in 2017, carried the ball 43 times for 179 yards and one touchdown, and got 37 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown in eight games with the Browns last year.

Hunt rushed the Chiefs for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in eleven games in 2018, before hitting him with five remaining games.

