Jimmy Haslam, who is frustrated that he hasn’t turned the Browns into a winning team in eight years, has been accused of taking interference to a new level.

Haslam was asked about Kevin Stefanski’s internet reports at his introductory press conference on January 14th. A prerequisite for taking over the head coaching job would be to transform the game schedule into the Analytics department and Haslam on Friday before a game. The story also reported that the new trainer had to attend a meeting with the analytics department at the end of the week.

“The rumors about the presentation of the game plan and things like that are just completely inaccurate,” said Haslam. “I really think they are irresponsible. I really do.”

Stefanski signed a five-year contract on January 12th to become the Browns’ 10th full-time head coach since 1999 and the 5th from Haslam. Stefanski also cut off the report of having to hand over the game schedule to the owner and analytics department.

“It is not true,” said Stefanski. “I liked this report. It was a good report. It’s a stupid time of year for these kinds of things, and I understand that.”

However, Haslam will not be a silent owner. He said he would meet Stefanski the day after a game. He has done this with each of his head coaches – Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens.

“Well, let me ask you: If you had a professional soccer team, would you meet the head coach on Monday after the game?” Said Haslam.

“You are 30 minutes before an hour’s session. I would say that we are not discussing anything other than the questions you would all ask him if you came to the game. It is not much different than that.”

According to Haslam, someone from the analytics department will be in the press box and able to communicate with Stefanski to tell him when to take a break. He said that is normal for NFL teams.

“We didn’t exactly talk to Kevin about how we’re going to do it, but it’s not really unique,” said Haslam. “When you think about the pressure on a head coach, and especially when they call games and how focused they have to be on the game, you have to have someone up there whose only job is to say, ‘Hey, you should call a break here. You shouldn’t call a timeout. Hey, this is a good place to poke or try, not to try. You will play four or three downs here. ‘Any smart person would rely on it. So this is not atypical for the Cleveland Browns. “

Stefanski said analytics is “a tool” that he will use as an offensive coordinator with the Vikings and as Brown’s head coach.

