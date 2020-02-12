MONTREAL – A former Hasidic woman has told a trial in Quebec Superior Court that she was excluded from the language and math classes beginning at age 13 because she was deemed to already have sufficient secular knowledge.

Clara Wasserstein, a former member of the Tash ultra-Orthodox community north of Montreal, says the focus of the girls’ education in the community was to prepare them to be women and raise Jewish children.

Wasserstein, 41, and her husband, Yochonon Lowen, are seeking a lawsuit against the Quebec government, which they accuse of failing to ensure they received adequate education.

She testified today that girls in private community schools received a mix of secular and religious education in Yiddish, while boys spent more time studying Hebrew texts.

However, Wasserstein says that from the age of 13 she was allowed to spend the secular part of the day and help her mother instead.

She testified that she was about 17 when it was arranged for her to marry Lowen, and she never received a provincial recognized high school diploma.

