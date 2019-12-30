advertisement

Hasbro has completed the $ 3.8 billion acquisition of Entertainment One.

The merger will give Hasbro access to a pool of valuable international brands, including the popular child character Peppa Pig, “PJ Masks”, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and the upcoming “Ricky Zoom” catalog of properties – including “Transformers”, “GI Joe ”,“ Ouija ”and what it won last year after buying the remaining stake in the Mark Gordon Company, the independent television and film studio behind“ Grays Anatomy ”.

Hasbro has an existing production contract with Paramount Pictures, which now exists under the combined ViacomCBS banner. Yes, it’s Hollywood consolidation days.

“We are excited to see what we can do together, and this acquisition sees tremendous opportunities for creating shareholder value,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro Chairman and CEO. “Our companies complement each other perfectly, offer considerable synergies and are a perfect cultural match. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio to include the globally popular preschool brands from eOne, adding proven TV and film expertise and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. “

“We are delighted to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our company,” added Goldner.

Speaking of which: Darren Throop, President and Chief Executive Officer of eOne, will report to Goldner, Hasbro said on Monday. Olivier Dumont, President, Family & Brands of eOne, Steve Bertram, President, Film & Television, and Chris Taylor, Global President, Music, will also join Hasbro and report to Throop.





