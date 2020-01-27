advertisement

Although it seemed almost impossible, former Duke Basketball striker Zion Williamson finally made his debut and actually exceeded the unrealistic expectations that weighed on his massive shoulders. It wasn’t all perfect, but there was three minutes of brilliance that couldn’t be better.

It was getting late. The wife and children were already in bed. My house was quiet and quiet when I sat on the couch with my laptop. I made sure I took a nap beforehand because I didn’t want to interfere with my view of former Duke basketball player Zion Williamson’s NBA game by nodding off and throwing the computer on the floor. The torn body and tape that tied the left side of the screen together was proof that this was more than just a hypothesis. It is a human cave computer that is treated as such. The best thing is that it is not completely broken.

After all my family commitments, I was finally able to watch the Pelicans-Spurs game repeat without distraction. It’s amazing how much distraction is felt in four children under the age of ten. The word I would use is not really surprising, but I am keeping the privilege to myself, murmured in soft but annoyed breaths.

I have learned that if I really want to see a game and not just want to find out the essentials, I should never try to see a game in its full four-child presence. While Zion has exceeded my expectations, I know from great experience that my children would not.

advertisement

I like the NBA, but as a college basketball fan, I’m more into players than teams. Since I’m a brazen Duke fan, I generally like the teams that employ players from there. Of course, this year the pelicans go well with the five former Duke Blue Devils, including the most charismatic of all in Zion Williamson.

I saw all of his games at Duke and saw the highlights even more. You can hardly help but like him, I would still think, with his attractive smile and humble demeanor. Zion’s joy seems to be real and that’s what really attracts people. Sure, he’s a sporting miracle that delights us with his grace and speed of movement, especially because we’re such a big man. but Zion also seems to be a guy who would say hello to you on the street, and we find it refreshing and charming at a professional athlete.

Zion is perhaps one of the most easily anchored professional athletes besides playing for my favorite team. I was excited and excited to see what he could do. The excitement turned to skepticism and then to concern. I thought he looked terrible.

When I saw him walking up and down the yard for the first time, I thought he looked provisional. Don’t hesitate to play, just jog on the pitch. I started to wonder what new steps they were teaching him, and if so, maybe they should just go back to the original. After all, the national player of the year and the strongest draft-pick running style Zion seemed to please. I also started to believe that the one leg wrapped in white spandex was playing a trick on my eyes so that his gait looked like there was a problem with it.

He just hovered around, not trying to mistake it for ricochets or get too involved in any plays. Zion also looked huge, which you really couldn’t blame, but the overall impression during the first four-minute outbreak was less than promising. He had this nice support for Ingram on the trail, but it was hardly worth the hundred and forty additional press passes issued to capture the moment.

Related story

What Duke has to work on before the 2020 NCAA tournament

Read now >>

Zion’s second hour of play wasn’t much better. He grabbed a couple of rebounds, let himself be put back, and took off the defensive glass he put up in court, drove onto the street and put on three defenders and threw it out for an open three that was missed. The fireworks everyone was hoping for at half-time brought more questions than answers, though I’m sure it was a big part of getting back in without trying to alienate teammates.

The beginning of the third brought the realization that this would be a slow process, oh how that word and the NBA love each other. The end of his three and a half minute playing time in this quarter did not change my opinion. Zion had this one who gathered with Hayes’ food, but he also had some ugly sales. One looked like he just dripped it off his feet.

It’s okay. I’ve seen Zion at Duke for a season. I know what he is capable of and will be again … in time. It is unrealistic to believe that the magic that started at Duke and developed in the Summer League could continue after such a long pause and uncertainty about his return. We also had news of how Zion is progressing and how it may grow. They created an atmosphere of mystery and tension that is so often anti-climatic and disappointing. which it still was, in a way, though it wasn’t Zion’s fault to be safe.

He has his time in the light for what he is doing on the court. It’ll just be in another game on another night. It’s just good to see him out there when he missed a spin on the tire and made more sales in the first minutes of the fourth.

Then the clock struck before 9:27 and it was like a Cinderella moment, but instead of doing everything, he turned into the biggest, baddest princess you have ever seen. Zion came out from behind Pörtl and grabbed a ricochet he couldn’t catch and burst into court. He reached the top of the bow and fired a pass into space, which Somuan Moore overtook and turned into a lay-in.

It lives! It’s alive! I thought as I watched the crowd bring the basketball monster Zion Williamson to life. But here he really caught us. We have all seen the highlights of the dunks and blocks and the exceptional performance of his athletic ability. That being said, the layup bounced and ran and hung over Derozan; Zion impressed us, he shocked and impressed us with qualities that we never knew he had.

Yes, we knew that Zion had the balance, the heart and the talent, but the shooting. and more importantly, the calm and control over the greatest moment of his life, at least from the outside, in front of the whole world, maybe not even in China, with millions of dollars to be earned and a chin hook. Immerse nowhere in sight:

8:54 = BAM! Take three steps back from the top of the arch. Wow, nice shot, but it’s only one. Lets see what happens. Then, a little later, there was the floating imbalance over Demar and:

7:55 = BAM! Zion drills path three. I actually let out an audible snort of surprise and excitement. I could feel it through my broken and dirty computer screen because I could only imagine what the crowd was feeling at the time. It happens. It was funny to see Nicolo Melli walk up to the scorer’s table and go back straight away. Zion scores another basket after getting up at lightning speed on the second jump to reset his own miss. There’s no denying what’s going on, but it just gets better:

6:59 = BAM! Zion measures the three after Ball’s preliminary work. At that point, I shake my head in disbelief as the snort grew louder and more disbelieving because I really couldn’t believe what I saw. I get up and bend my knees with my hands and elbows. My eyes are big and glued to the screen and I smile. A lot of. Three of three? Whoa.

6:19 = BAM! Zion comes out of the post, coolly approaches Aldridge, and bores another. Three more. Four for four. Holy–, fill in the field again as you see fit. Another big man trudges back to the bank, but this time it’s Derrick Favors. Again I let out a gasp and a snort that was unexpectedly loud enough to hear a bang and thud from one of the bedrooms below.

When Zion is fouled 5:44 left, I see Favors return to the table and I know the show is coming to an end. He doesn’t leave this time. Zion takes a deep breath before rising and missing the first free throw. That breath looked and felt like it was taken for all of us. It made us all pause and know that a miss had to come because we all finally understood that something like this shouldn’t happen. That doesn’t happen. At least not before. It couldn’t have gone better three incredible minutes ago … unless the pelicans’ medical staff extended them so New Orleans might have won the game. But after what we’ve all seen on Zion’s debut, he’ll surely get the chance to do just that in time and find new ways to get all our expectations out of this gloomy Mississippi water.

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

Even if no one reads it or likes it, it was fun to write because it was so simple and open-minded and I could feel a little bit of that tingling when I remembered what I saw. It is my true experience as a fan and something I wanted to write about regardless of views or preferences. I’m glad I have a platform to express myself, because it’s nights like this that make us all fans and sports lovers, because we know that moments of pure joy and inexplicable magic can really happen, even if only temporarily or are volatile. Thank you very much.

advertisement