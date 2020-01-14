advertisement

Tonight America’s Got Talent: The Champions delivered a series of epic performances – and then a golden summer. We have already written about Boogie Storm getting the honor, but that has increased the stake for almost everyone else.

For more video discussions on America's Got Talent in video form Be sure to check out the latest information!

Can we recommend X again for remarkable performance before we even talk about the results? He is one of the best magicians ever in the franchise, and he always manages to shock people on this show. (Bonus points for Shin Lim’s successful return to the show, even for a split second.)

Fortunately, X was one of the actors moving forward! He had the chance to apply for another day and was accompanied by Ryan Niemiller (which made sense given his routine) and then Marcelito C. Pomoy. This time three really good acts have evolved, and while you could split hair here and there if they were the right choices, we have no controversy about the Howie Mandel – Hans level here. It’s hard to imagine someone being angry or questioning the way the show is judged.

Of course we hope that there will still be a few spectators later in the season as the premiere has divided people and asked them whether this special jury is doing things right or not. We know this is just a silly reality TV contest, but it helps when there is some legitimacy.

What do you think about the results of America’s Got Talent: The Champions tonight? Do you think the right decisions have been made? Share this in the comments now, and stay tuned for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

