advertisement

A Vermont State Senate bill would ban people under the age of 21 from owning cell phones, but it should not even be passed by the bill’s author. Instead, the bill aimed to make a point about firearms.

The bill, S.212, would make the possession of a mobile telephone by a person under the age of 21 an offense which could result in a fine of $ 1,000 and a prison term of up to one year. The bill was introduced on January 7, 2020 by state senator John Rodgers, a Democrat who is also an advocate for the Second Amendment. The wording of the bill reads as follows:

Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of young ages to research past shootings. Given the dangerous and potentially deadly consequences of young people’s use of mobile phones, it is clear that people under the age of 21 are not mature enough to have them safely, just as the General Assembly concluded. that people under the age of 21 are not mature enough to own guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol.

advertisement

Rodgers told the local newspaper, The Argus Times, that he did not believe the bill would pass, and that he “would probably vote no myself”. Instead, he said, the bill aims to take stock of legislation limiting access to firearms. In June 2019, the Vermont Legislative Assembly passed a bill that would have imposed a 24-hour waiting period to buy a gun, but Governor Phil Scott vetoed it. Democrats in the Legislative Assembly have said they will push for gun regulation in the coming year.

The Times Argus quoted Michelle Fay, executive director of children’s advocacy group Voices for Vermont’s Children, who criticized the water-dead bill, saying: pay to implement fair trade programs. family and medical leave insurance for the creation of an office of child advocates. We urge the Legislative Assembly to focus on the important work at hand rather than getting stuck in hollow diversions. “

Because section S.212 did not become law, was proposed with the stated intention of raising a point on firearms legislation and not on the actual use of mobile phones, and because it is almost certainly intended not to be adopted, we classify this statement “Mixture”.

advertisement