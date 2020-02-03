advertisement

A February 2020 tweet to President Donald Trump’s account in which he really congratulated the bad state (i.e. Kansas rather than Missouri) for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory drew attention to another alleged Trump tweet that appeared online in mid-2018. The latter complained that the president had been turned away by Arthur Bryant, a famous barbecue restaurant in Kansas City:

Trump was indeed in Kansas City, Missouri, at the time to deliver a speech at the Foreign War Veterans Convention (VFW) and to attend a fundraiser for the Republican presidential candidate Josh Hawley, but the The idea that Trump went out in search of a barbecue and was eventually refused by Arthur Bryant was a fake, as the restaurant confirmed:

Trump’s tweet about Arthur Bryant was a fabricated tweet that never actually appeared in the timeline of Trump’s tweets. It incorporated several satirical jokes and references that might not be obvious to everyone who reads it today:

The bogus tweet followed a widely publicized incident in which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was turned away by Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia: https: //twitter.com/brennanmgilmore/ status / 1010406219243311105

The reference to ketchup played on Trump’s predilection to eat steak well made with ketchup and an attempt by Fox News commentator Sean Hannity to create a false controversy about the use by the American president Barack Obama of Dijon mustard on a burger: https: // twitter.com/dominicholden/status/872869683816517633

Obama indeed had dinner with Arthur Bryant during a trip to Kansas City in 2014, and Trump has repeatedly tweeted criticism of the actions taken by Obama during his presidency.

As reported in contemporary reports, the restaurant’s public relations team at the time issued a statement against the false tweet which read in part:

We would have graciously welcomed President Trump in the same way that we have hosted many other presidents and legislators. At Arthur Bryant, we respect the office of the president and we appreciate all our customers: Republicans, Democrats, libertarians or others. Our barbecue transcends political parties! I guess we have our own little fake news article.

