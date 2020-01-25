advertisement

There are few international crimes more outrageous than the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed over a year ago by agents of his own government in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Time has passed; The world went on. A new documentary about exactly what happened to him is sure to provoke outrage again and provide harrowing details of the execution itself and a deeper context of Saudi Arabia’s manipulation of social media to control and punish those who oppose themselves to speak.

Oscar-winning Bryan Fogel’s “The Dissident” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday and received a standing ovation from a group that included Khashoggi’s former fiance, Arab freedom activists and a UN official who reported and recommended action against the atrocities the regime leader Mohammad Bin Salman or MBS. (No one was taken.)

We all remember the brazen act: a reputable journalist who wrote for the Washington Post opinion page, a critic of Saudi Arabia who was murdered in broad daylight by Saudi agents on foreign soil and then cut to pieces by a government doctor to remove his remains. The act was contested by Saudi Arabia until international outrage forced a series of half-hearted confessions.

The film is “a call to action to continue fighting for Jamal’s legacy and what he believed in,” Fogel said before the screening.

“The Dissident” may feel like it’s spreading in parts, and it does. But the scorching power of history is undeniable as it describes Khashoggi’s last moments, which, thanks to the Turkish recording of the apparently bugged consulate, document the story verbatim and with live audio.

The scene revolves around the stomach. Khashoggi arrived at the consulate on October 2, 2018 to pick up a document for his marriage because his fiancee Hatice Cengiz remains outside.

“Has the victim arrived?” Asks a Saudi official according to the protocol.

“Yes,” is the answer.

“Thank you God.”

Khashoggi is quickly confronted by the Consul General, who requests that he send a dictated text to his family. Khashoggi refuses, but this exchange is quickly broken off as the murder team approaches. “Don’t do that!” Khashoggi yells as he looks at a towel and asks if they intend to numb him.

If only. No, instead the murderers named in the film choke him for seven and a half minutes, possibly with a plastic bag. “Clothes, clothes,” one barks and takes off Khashoggi’s clothes so that they wear down on the street to give false information.

What kind of government does it do? The MBS government, which also launched a massive campaign to discredit Khashoggi, used a Twitter farm to describe him as a traitor and worse. Aside from the brave Cengiz, who spends her time trying to keep Khashoggi’s memory alive, few are left to speak for him. Khashoggi’s children and other family members do not speak out – they live in Saudi Arabia and have fallen silent.

The film also introduces us to another Saudi dissident, the much younger Omar Abdulaziz, who worked with Khashoggi to fight for freedom of expression and a more open government, as well as a campaign launched by other activists against Twitter. Abdulaziz has political asylum in Canada, where he started an online talk show.

However, it is clear that not only Saudi Arabia hacked Abdulaziz’s phone, which the authorities may have learned about Khashoggi’s movements from, but – as we have just learned – Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner , Jeff Bezos. Bezos met MBS on a tour of the United States, and a special rapporteur from the United States concluded in the film that MBS had infiltrated Bezo’s phone when they exchanged numbers.

All of this disturbing information is once again devoted to this case and how the world views Saudi Arabia, which is trying to sell its message of reform and attract investment in a post-oil reality.

Fogel was moved to tell Khashoggi’s story shortly after he won the Oscar for “Icarus” for best documentary, a story about sports, doping, Russia, and Olympic corruption, he said in an interview in TheWrap’s studio in Sundance on Friday.

He hopes that the world will continue to take punitive measures against Saudi Arabia on behalf of a man who loved his country and wanted the best for it.

The film ends with a tragic ending of Khashoggi’s grave. The journalist who longs for the right to live freely in his own country does not even have the dignity of an Arabic-language epitaph. His name is inscribed on his tombstone in Turkish.

