In January 2020, readers asked us about the accuracy of a story that claimed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a new cocaine nasal spray for use as a local anesthetic. On January 13, the cannabis and drug industry’s website, Merry Jane, published an article with the title “A cocaine nasal spray has just received FDA approval.” This article reported that:

Medicinal cocaine has always been one thing, but now there is an FDA approved nasal spray well done with wholly legal pharmaceutical grade white. On Monday, the pharmaceutical company Lannett Company announced that its new cocaine hydrochloride nasal spray, dubbed Numbrino, had authorized two randomized, double-blind phase III clinical trials.

“The FDA approval of our cocaine HCl product, the first NDA approval to include comprehensive clinical trials in the history of the company, marks an important milestone in Lannett’s 70+ years of operation”, said Tim Crew, CEO of Lannett Company, in a press release. “We think the product has the potential to be a great option for the labeled indication. We plan to launch the product shortly … ”

The pharmaceutical company’s press release, also released on January 13, reads as follows:

“Lannett Company, Inc. announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) submitted under regulatory channel 505 (b) (2), for nasal solution 4 of cocaine hydrochloride (HCl). % (40 mg / mL), the brand’s local anesthetic product… NUMBRINO® nasal solution (cocaine hydrochloride) is a local anesthetic ester indicated for the introduction of local anesthesia of the mucous membranes for diagnostic procedures and surgeries on or through the nasal cavity of adults. “

The press release and Merry Jane’s article were correct. In a January 10 letter to Cody Laboratories, a subsidiary of Lannett, headquartered in Philadelphia, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research wrote:

“(Your) new drug request provides for the use of NUMBRINO for the introduction of local mucosal anesthesia for diagnostic procedures and surgeries on or through the nasal cavities of adults … We have completed our review of this request, as amended. It is approved, as of the date of this letter, for use as recommended in the attached labeling. “

Numbrino does contain cocaine hydrochloride, the drug commonly used for recreational purposes, but an FDA spokesperson told Snopes in a statement that the way it was deployed as a local anesthetic was designed to guard against addiction :

“The cocaine hydrochloride nasal solution contains cocaine, a Schedule II substance with high potential for abuse. However, when used according to the directions provided on the labeling, symptoms of physical dependence and withdrawal are unlikely to develop as this medication is for single use only during diagnostic procedures and surgeries. To minimize these risks, labeling suggests that healthcare facilities using the drug implement effective accounting procedures, in addition to routine procedures for handling controlled substances. In particular, it will be used as an anesthetic by qualified healthcare professionals during diagnostic procedures and surgeries, not by patients directly. It is do not available by prescription. “

Numbrino is not the first local anesthetic containing cocaine to be approved by the FDA. In 2017, the agency approved a cocaine hydrochloride product called Goprelto which, like Numbrino, is also intended to be used as an analgesic during surgeries and procedures in the nasal cavity.

