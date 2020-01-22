advertisement

Although Apple remains steadfast in its refusal to help the FBI unlock a few iPhones from the Florida shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the company admitted it had transferred the FBI gigabytes of data from Alshamrani, a trait that its iCloud backups. This is possible because, although iCloud backups are encrypted, Apple has the master key.

In light of this, a Reuters report earlier this week claims that Apple planned to introduce end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups a few years ago, but eventually gave in because of the FBI’s enormous pressure. According to the report, the FBI told Apple that fully encrypting iCloud backups could “seriously harm investigations.”

The Reuters report reads in part:

“Legally it killed for reasons you can imagine,” another former Apple employee said, without specifying why the plan was withdrawn or the FBI played a role in the decision.

Fast forward a few days and there are people who start to doubt the accuracy of the first report. For example, John Gruber pointed out that Apple would have no reason to stop his plan to fully encrypt iCloud backups by the FBI.

Encrypting iCloud backups would be perfectly legal. Apple would have no legal obligation to inform the FBI in advance. There is also no reason to inform the FBI in advance, just to get the FBI’s opinion on the idea. We all know what the FBI thinks about strong coding.

There is also no evidence to suggest that the FBI approached Apple proactively and warned them not to implement their planned coding scheme. And even if that actually happened during security-related correspondence, it is not as if Apple was required to comply.

All in all, it is difficult to fully understand what is going on here. While it is possible that Apple’s decision to crush end-to-end iCloud encryption was due to the FBI, it is just as likely that Apple’s decision was rooted in protecting users who really need access to data from their iCloud backups.

Tim Cook said the same in an interview in 2018, and added that Apple may no longer hold the iCloud master key in the future.

“Our users have a key there and we have one,” Cook explains. “We do this because some users lose or forget their keys and then expect help from us to get their data back. It is difficult to estimate when we will change this practice. But I think in the future it will be regulated like the devices. That is why we no longer have a key for this in the future. “

