Kate Middleton With her Christmas card, she sparked a real revolution by showing a wardrobe that sold out within a few hours.

For 80 euros, something that is easily accessible for Europeans and kings, everyone can wear the same dress as the Duchess of Cambridge,

The picture shows Middleton next to Prince William and his three children while she stands with a blue wardrobe, v-neck, floral pattern and white dots.

According to the specialists, the model of the wife of the Duke of Cambridge is called Aurora and belongs to the Boden company.

After the scandal caused by an obvious gesture of anger the future queen of the British crown For Lady Di’s eldest son, the postcard calms the water and draws attention to another topic.

Both The Duchess and her couple, Meghan Markle, are the only members of the British royal family to appear in the rankings of real fashion influencers who are the result of their successful stylistic decisions.

This time was no exception and again Kate Middleton shows that she has an elegant and not necessarily eye-catching criterion for putting on.

