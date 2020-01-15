advertisement

Countless articles have been written about Australia’s current brush fire season. Whole news agencies have been accused of obscuring the facts they want to present, shady conspiracies have flared up, and our prime minister has been found defective in several ways. At least be aware of the deaths in the region where you visit Scotty. Meanwhile, lives have been lost, houses have been destroyed and wildlife has been decimated. There have been acts of harrowing selflessness and generosity, as well as some of annoying vituperativity.

In what may be the worst time since 12 different publishers killed Harry Potter, Home Secretary Peter Dutton filed a complaint against author Bruce Pascoe to the AFP for allegedly claiming indigenous financial benefits. We’ll let you guess what Koori was supposed to be.

By the way, Pascoe is the author of the best-selling Dark Emu, a fascinating and up-to-date chronicle of traditional indigenous culture that ranges from agriculture to myth. It is so incandescent and insightful that it has produced both a children’s book and a ballet.

What is the connection? All climate modeling and technological control centers seem to have a reservoir – and the metaphor is fully intentional – of knowledge that is just waiting to be tapped. But at this point, it’s just a trickle

This is the idea behind Firesticks, an organization that emphasizes the use of cultural burning, an old land administration practice that has evolved over tens of thousands of years with a deep connection to the country.

It defines cultural burning as “practices developed by Aboriginal people to improve the health of the country and its people. Cultural incineration can include the incineration or prevention of land incineration for the health of certain plants and animals such as native grasses, emus, black grevillea, potoroo, bush fodder, endangered species, or biodiversity in general. It can include patch burning to create different fire intervals across the landscape, or it can be used to reduce fuel and hazard. ”

Indigenous firefighters like Victor Steffensen, who has been teaching traditional land management for two decades, watched the youngest inferno with a feeling of fear when he knew what was coming. And how it could have been cut if it hadn’t been avoided.

He and Firesticks are now vocal for state and federal agencies to manage fuel loads by listening to people who have been doing this longer and (arguably) better than them. They demand training programs so that the challenge lies not only on fireys’ heroic shoulders, but in a completely separate department that works with them. Ironically, often by lighting fires. Burning your back with your backbone if you like.

David Bowman, professor of fire science at the University of Tasmania, is on board and recently told the Sydney Morning Herald that indigenous fire practices could play an important role in future land management systems, but would need to be adapted to the current times. “The key message is that we can pick up on the idea that people use fire skillfully – we can manipulate vegetation, we can reduce fuel pollution, we can sharpen fire limits,” he said

With factors such as vegetation, soil, wind, which are characterized by an ancient connection to certain areas, which are connected with new scientific knowledge, organizations like Firesticks are of the opinion that a change in the attitude to fire is necessary. Of course it can be an enemy, but if the right people are in control, it can also be an ally. And it’s not that we have much more to lose.

To learn more and donate, go to firesticks.org.au

