advertisement

Cars

January 1, 2020 Maarten Vinkhuyzen

advertisement

First: happy new year for all people!

Every quarter a few days of tension await the production and delivery numbers of Tesla. They have no interest in most quarters. However, failure to reach guidance by as much as 0.1% is considered a deadly sin on Wall Street. Missing the expectations of ill-informed talking Wall Street heads is considered a huge failure. No massive failure by the poorly informed talking heads, but by the company that did not perform according to the Wild Ass Guesses of those talking heads.

The importance of these numbers is to give those talking heads a scandalous subject to fill their time on the screen with, and for us, writing comments to produce some clickbait articles. The important figures today are Tesla’s guideline for 360,000 – 400,000 deliveries in 2019.

Today, the Powers That Be have appointed me to produce speculation and reading material. For a quality reference, look at my Q1 2019 prognosis and the follow-up.

First, let’s look at production in Q4 2019, the last quarter of the first decade of Tesla production. (Okay, there was a negligible Roadster production before 2010).

The production capacity of Tesla Model S and X is 22,500 per quarter according to the Q3 update letter, page 7.

There is a small incentive at the end of this incentive for these models in the US and the Netherlands, and organic demand is slowly recovering. The previous three quarters were 14,163, 14,517 and 16,318. I think the production amounted to 18,000 in the fourth quarter.

The production capacity of Tesla Model 3 appears to be 87,500 nominal. But you have maintenance, vacation and accidents. Even with the pressure to get advice this quarter, I am conservative and use 85,000. That means a production of 103,000 for Q4.

According to the Tesla Q3 2019 update letter, there were 255,561 deliveries in 2019 prior to Q4. To pass the lower limit of the guidance, Tesla had to deliver 104,440 vehicles. That is 1.440 more than it seems that Tesla has produced.

Fortunately there is some inventory. They are 17 days with average deliveries in the 4 quarters behind the Q3 report. A quick calculation of the envelope indicates an inventory of ~ 22,500 vehicles. That is the total number of vehicles in transit, in stock, as show models on showroom floors, available for test drives and in the loan park. Not all of them are really for sale, but many are relocated at the end of the quarter.

Europe outside the Netherlands complains about a lack of supply. It is sold out, including many showroom and test vehicles.

The Netherlands was ground zero for deliveries in Q4. Not only for Tesla, but for most EV brands, who race to deliver as many electric vehicles as possible before midnight at the end of December 31, 2019. The last two days, deliveries exploded, but Tesla’s deliveries in the Netherlands shrank. They probably no longer had cars.

After Christmas, a ship reached the United Kingdom which was good for 1,000 vehicles on the quay that did not reach customers. It is speculation of the “better safe than cure” type.

In the US, the first mentions of empty showrooms in Florida were from mid-December. Later there were more stories about empty Tesla showrooms on the east coast, and inventory surveys with ‘no results’ emerged. It is anecdotal, but it seems that the last delivery center that had quite a number of cars on 31-12-2019 was Fremont, California, with even Elon Musk on hand to help deliver cars that were made that day.

Before anyone enthusiastically calculates a zero stock, I have to warn – inventory is never zero. There are always a few items with only the wrong color, options, equipment level and location for which no buyer is found. Even the best logistics system will have some vehicles in transit that ‘should have been delivered’.

Again, I will try to be conservative, so keep 10,000 in stock. That yields deliveries to more than 118,000 vehicles, beats the guidance with around 14,000 vehicles and ends the year at around 374,000, according to my calculations.

This number with 3 significant digits indicates an accuracy that is not justified. The correct way to mention this is: “2019 Tesla deliveries are likely between 370,000 and 380,000.”

Is this a cop-out? No, this is math – don’t suggest that you know more than you can know, not even with guesses.

And back to the original question, has Tesla reached its leadership? Yes, that is very likely. But we will discover it soon enough.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Maarten Vinkhuyzen Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two children. Only finished primary education, but if you don’t go to school, you have a lot of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as a system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policy makers the future direction of energy and transport. And since then I try to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles.

And I bring my money where my mouth is, I bought Tesla shares. I want to keep them until I can trade them in for a Tesla car.









advertisement