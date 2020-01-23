advertisement

Sea foam is usually found in, well … the sea. But according to a viral video that circulated on social networks in January 2020, a street in Spain was filled with this spongy substance after a violent storm.

The following clip received millions of views after it was published on Imgur with the caption: “Sea foam fills the streets of Spain after a storm hit the country.”

Although this sequence may seem to come from the pages of a fantasy novel, it is an authentic video of a street in Spain filled with sea foam after a major storm.

The BBC reported that storm Gloria hit the Catalan coast with rain, snow and hail in January 2020. The powerful storm left many dead and thousands without electricity.

Storm Gloria started to wreak havoc on Monday and five people died. The storm destroyed beach facilities, blocked roads and caused power outages.

Seawater has caused major damage to the beaches around Barcelona, ​​Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

The powerful storm also produced a mass of sea foam that covered the buildings and streets of Tossa de Mar, a city in Catalonia, Spain.

The viral video clip shown above was originally released by Joan Jordana. Here is the original clip:

Vídeo en exclusiviva de Tossa de Mar. La veritat l’escuma aquesta no fa gaire gràcia. pic.twitter.com/1hkGDEWIhh

– JOAN JORDANA (@jordana_joan) January 21, 2020

The Telegraph featured images of Jordana in its video report on the storm:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that sea foam is formed “when the organic matter dissolved in the ocean is stirred”.

If you collect water from the ocean in a clear glass and look at it carefully, you will see that it is filled with tiny particles. Seawater contains dissolved salts, proteins, fats, dead algae, detergents and other pollutants, and a bunch of other pieces of pieces of organic and artificial matter. If you shake this glass of seawater vigorously, small bubbles will form on the surface of the liquid.

Sea foam is formed this way – but on a much larger scale – when the ocean is agitated by wind and waves.

While the scene presented above is certainly unusual, it is not without precedent. In 2013, for example, waves of sea foam invaded the coastal cities of Australia:

