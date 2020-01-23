advertisement

US President Donald Trump on January 16, 2020 said at a meeting at the Oval Office that “we are proudly announcing historic measures to protect the right of the first amendment to pray in public schools.” The move prompted questions from Snopes readers who asked if Trump had “returned” or “restored” prayer in public schools.

Joined by education secretary Betsy DeVos, televangelist and counselor Paula White, and students who said they were victims of religious discrimination at school, Trump said his directives would counter “a growing totalitarian impulse to the far left which aims to punish, restrict and even ban religious expression. “

Considered a nod to his evangelicals voting base, Trump’s rhetoric reflects the popular idea among conservative Christians that the 1962 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Engel v. Vital, which prohibited to schools and employees acting in their official capacity to prescribe or demand prayer, was tantamount to completely prohibiting prayer in public schools.

advertisement

But this is not the case. Pupils and groups of pupils are free to pray at school, as well as to participate in a number of religious activities, as long as these activities do not disturb the functions of the school or infringe the freedoms of other.

Trump’s directive, in fact, largely reformulated the one created by President George W. Bush in 2003. Because students have never been prevented from praying alone at school, however, no president has “Returned” the prayer to the public school.

Trump’s advice, according to the Associated Press, strengthens the 2003 advice by ordering states to “verify that school districts have no policies limiting constitutionally protected prayer and to refer offenders to the Department of Education. This is very similar to the 2003 guidelines, but the new directive goes further by requiring states to provide means for filing complaints against schools. “

In a statement, Daniel Mach, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s program on freedom of religion and belief, said, “Despite the President’s hype, there is very little new in the prayer boards school “today. It is important to note that Bush’s advice and the copied document published today [January 16, 2020] affirm fundamental constitutional protection: school officials are prohibited from imposing their faith on students. The question, as always, is whether public school officials will heed this warning. If they don’t, we’ll be there, as always, to correct them – and if necessary, we’ll see them in court. “

Because you can’t bring back something that never left, we call the claim that Trump “sent prayer” back to public schools “false.” also, prayer has never been prohibited in public schools.

Trump has also announced a new rule that would make it easier for religious organizations that provide social services to receive federal contracts. As the Washington Post reported:

Nine federal agencies, including the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Social Services and the Department of Justice, propose rules that would reduce the requirements for these religious organizations. The rules would lift an Obama-era executive decree that required religious organizations to tell people they serve that they can receive the same service from a secular provider.

…

Civil rights groups have said the new regulations will dismantle the protections put in place by President Barack Obama to balance the rights of faith-based providers with those of LGBTQ individuals and other groups who have historically been victims of discrimination. Critics also accused the administration of using the “religious freedom” flag to give taxpayers more money to Christian groups.

advertisement