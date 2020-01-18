advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s ban on the establishment of non-Muslim places of worship and the (public) provision of non-Muslim religious services has long sidelined many citizens of predominantly Christian countries, particularly countries – such as than the United States – which keeps military troops stationed. in the Saudi kingdom to help protect his security. (Other Muslim countries in the Middle East do not restrict Christianity and other non-Muslim religions as much.)

The dissatisfaction with this situation has caused the online dissemination of tropes and memes of the type “We will accept Muslims / mosques here when they allow Bibles / churches in Saudi Arabia”:

But one meme took this concept a step further, claiming that the country of Poland did adopt a legal ban on mosques until Christian churches were allowed in Saudi Arabia:

It is true that the construction of mosques has encountered opposition in recent years in predominantly Catholic Poland:

In a familiar sight in some western European countries but new to Poland, dozens of protesters demonstrated in a Warsaw suburb against the construction of a mosque.

Plans by the tiny Muslim community in Poland to build a place of worship and an Islamic cultural center are facing opposition, a sign that concerns about Islam may spread east to members of the European Union, resolutely Catholic.

Between 15,000 and 30,000 Muslims, many of whom are immigrants from Chechnya, live in Poland – the largest ex-communist state in the EU where more than 90% of the 38 million inhabitants declare themselves Catholic.

However, there are in fact mosques in Poland, and research in legislation and reports does not indicate any legal prohibition on the existence or construction of mosques in Poland.

This meme seems not to be based on reality, but on a point of view represented by Dominik Tarczyński, member of the “ultra-conservative” Law and Justice Party of Poland, who was quoted as vehemently opposed to acceptance by Poland of any non-Christian refugee: “We do not want Poland to be taken by Muslims, Buddhists or anyone else … and no one will ever force us to take Muslims, Buddhists , non-believers in large numbers … For me, multicultural society is not a value … it is not a virtue. Christian culture, Roman law, Greek philosophers, these are our virtues. “

Tarczyński has repeatedly expressed his view that Poland should not be more tolerant of Muslims than Saudi Arabia towards Christians:

A Polish legislator from the ruling party, the Justice and Justice Party, Dominik Tarczyński, said that his country would send a clear message to radical Muslims: they cannot claim the rights that Europeans lack in Saudi Arabia.

Tarczyński caught the attention of Western audiences in a television duel with well-known liberal journalist Cathy Newman on the subject of illegal migration when he said that Poland had received a total of zero migrants of which he is proud. He also said that the country was open to peaceful migration and welcomed a large number of Ukrainians.

With his attitude that the West is currently in a very unstable position with the Islamic world, Tarczyński says that there are plans for theocratic Saudi Arabia to begin mass construction of mosques in the capital of Poland, Warsaw .

Asked about the request of the Muslim population in Poland to be allowed to build mosques, Tarczyński said: “We will be happy to accept it, just after allowing Poland to build a cathedral in Saudi Arabia.”

A representative of the ruling party stressed that in Islamic countries there is significant intolerance towards Christians, and given that the wearing or public display of a cross is prohibited in Saudi Arabia, same principle should be applied to the wearing of the burqa in Poland. .

Nevertheless, Tarczyński’s words reflect a political point of view, not actual regulation or policy by the government of his country which has prohibited the construction of mosques in Poland until churches can be built in Saudi Arabia.

